Primedia Sport hosts Entertainment Masterclass with Harvard Business School Professor
The Masterclass brings together global best practices, elite case study analysis, and executive insight to explore the bold moves transforming sport and entertainment, from Real Madrid’s €1bn stadium strategy and youth-focused talent model, to RedBird Capital’s acquisition of Paramount Global, Netflix’s dominance in the streaming wars, and the rise of women’s sport led by the New York Liberty.
Participants will engage in interactive sessions built around Harvard Business School’s iconic case method, focusing on real-world strategic challenges and opportunities involving top brands and personalities including Real Madrid, Francis Ngannou, Take-Two Interactive (publisher of Grand Theft Auto), and the UFC.
“Africa’s moment in global sport and entertainment is now. This Masterclass is more than a conference, it's a strategic inflection point for how we build the future of our industries,” said Tobie Badenhorst, vice president of Primedia Sport. “We are honoured to welcome Professor Anita Elberse and offer attendees a front-row seat to world-class thinking on sponsorship, private equity, content, talent, and fan engagement.”
Day 1 of the Masterclass will examine international strategy, innovation, media rights, and investment trends through the lens of Real Madrid, RedBird Capital, Netflix, and the WNBA. Day 2 shifts focus to African football, digital disruption, youth and women’s development, and monetisation strategies including Web3, NFTs, and OTT platforms. The event includes curated networking, high-profile speakers, and case discussion breakouts.
A tenured professor at Harvard Business School, Professor Anita Elberse has authored dozens of the most widely used business case studies in the world including those on Beyoncé, LeBron James, Formula 1, and Spotify. Her participation highlights the Masterclass’ commitment to offering academic rigour with practical relevance.
“There is extraordinary potential across Africa’s sport and entertainment sectors,” said Professor Elberse. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with Primedia Sport on this initiative and work with industry professionals committed to shaping the future.”
The event is expected to attract stakeholders from across the continent, sponsors, broadcasters, rights holders, federations, investors, creatives, and entrepreneurs, making it the most influential sport business gathering on the African calendar.
Limited tickets are available now via Ticketmaster
https://www.ticketmaster.co.za/artist/primedia-sport-entertainment-masterclass-tickets/1344254
Enquiries:
Nikita Surjoopersadh
az.oc.aidemirp@laicostrops
+27115063121
