Finance Accounting & Auditing
    AICPA and CIMA to host Engage Africa Conference in Johannesburg

    AICPA and CIMA will host the second edition of their acclaimed ENGAGE Africa Conference from 21 to 23 October 2025 at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa.
    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    18 Sep 2025
    Designed to spark bold thinking and drive strategic innovation, Engage Africa will equip accounting, finance, and business professionals at every career stage with the insights, tools, and capabilities needed to thrive in a fast-changing world.

    The two-and-half-day conference will feature keynote addresses, expert-led presentations, and in-depth conversations with industry experts and thought leaders exploring over 12 strategic themes shaping the future of finance and business, including artificial intelligence (AI), ESG and sustainability, digital finance, and leadership. Delegates will also be able to engage directly with speakers and connect with peers during interactive breakout sessions.

    Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

    “We are thrilled to host the second edition of the Engage Africa Conference. Last year’s inaugural event sparked rich conversations and delivered thought-provoking insights that resonated deeply with our attendees. We are delighted to deliver another energising, insightful, and truly engaging experience and welcome our attendees to Johannesburg, one of Africa’s most dynamic and inspiring cities.

    “At AICPA and CIMA, our mission is to empower accounting, finance, and business professionals to help their organisations become resilient, responsive, and responsible in a fast-changing, complex world. We have designed Engage Africa with this in mind, ensuring that our attendees leave with fresh perspectives, actionable insights, and the confidence to drive change.”

    Keynote speakers include:

  • Dr Abdullah Verachia: CEO, The Strategists,
  • Antoinette Kwofie, FCMA, CGMA: CFO, MTN
  • Dr Colleen Lightbody: Founder, BrainWise: Mastery Through Neuroscience
  • Daniel Silke: Director, Political Futures Consultancy, and political economy analyst
  • Gilan Gork: Mentalist, international speaker and Best-selling Author
  • Mimi Kalinda: Group CEO, Africa Communications Media Group
  • Professor Noel Tagoe, PhD, FCMA, CGMA: CEO and founder, Noel Tagoe & Company
  • Joshua Amponsem: Climate activist and co-director, Youth Climate Justice Fund
  • Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA: Immediate Past CIMA president and immediate past chair, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA
  • Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA: Chief executive officer, Bayport South Africa, and CIMA Deputy President
  • Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA: Chief executive – management accounting, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA

    For more information about the conference, please visit the Engage Africa 2025 website.

    Reporters interested in covering Engage Africa can contact Cassius Mogoeng, moc.amic-apcia@gneogom.suissac, to obtain press credentials.

    • Read more: finance professionals, AICPA & CIMA
    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
    Let's do Biz