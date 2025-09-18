AICPA and CIMA to host Engage Africa Conference in Johannesburg

AICPA and CIMA will host the second edition of their acclaimed ENGAGE Africa Conference from 21 to 23 October 2025 at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Designed to spark bold thinking and drive strategic innovation, Engage Africa will equip accounting, finance, and business professionals at every career stage with the insights, tools, and capabilities needed to thrive in a fast-changing world.

The two-and-half-day conference will feature keynote addresses, expert-led presentations, and in-depth conversations with industry experts and thought leaders exploring over 12 strategic themes shaping the future of finance and business, including artificial intelligence (AI), ESG and sustainability, digital finance, and leadership. Delegates will also be able to engage directly with speakers and connect with peers during interactive breakout sessions.

Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

“We are thrilled to host the second edition of the Engage Africa Conference. Last year’s inaugural event sparked rich conversations and delivered thought-provoking insights that resonated deeply with our attendees. We are delighted to deliver another energising, insightful, and truly engaging experience and welcome our attendees to Johannesburg, one of Africa’s most dynamic and inspiring cities.

“At AICPA and CIMA, our mission is to empower accounting, finance, and business professionals to help their organisations become resilient, responsive, and responsible in a fast-changing, complex world. We have designed Engage Africa with this in mind, ensuring that our attendees leave with fresh perspectives, actionable insights, and the confidence to drive change.”

Keynote speakers include: