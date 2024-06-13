New generation of Zimbabwean accounting and finance professionals awarded the CGMA designation

Over 70 new candidates have been awarded the CGMA designation at a convocation organised by AICPA & CIMA, together with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The new cohort will help meet the growing needs of business and the Zimbabwean economy for accounting and finance services.

The CGMA designation was established in 2012 by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to recognise a unique group of accounting and finance professionals who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence. It is built on extensive research to maintain the highest relevance with employers and help candidates develop the business, digital, people, and leadership skills, needed to build successful careers in accounting, business, and finance.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA, said: “We’re pleased to welcome a new generation of accounting and finance professionals to our global community. Seeing how dedicated this group has been to earning the CGMA designation is truly inspiring. I am confident that Zimbabwe's finance and accounting profession will continue to thrive, and future generations will benefit from having strong role models. Congratulations to all our new members, I look forward to seeing what you will achieve in the future.”

Gordian Bowa, ACMA, CGMA, country director – Zimbabwe at AICPA & CIMA, added: “Our CGMA candidates and CIMA members are at the heart of everything we do, recognising and celebrating their achievements is always a significant moment for us. It is great to see how far they have come while studying for CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification in order to earn the CGMA designation. Their dedication and hard work are truly commendable, and we are proud to support them on their journey to becoming accounting, finance, and business leaders who will benefit the Zimbabwean economy.”

The CGMA candidates celebrated recently were from the 2023 academic year. Candidates for the 2024 academic year can look forward to being invited to the next convocation in the coming year.



