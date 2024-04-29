Botswana accounting and finance professionals awarded the CGMA designation

Over 100 new candidates have been awarded the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation at a convocation organised by AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional accountants, in Gaborone, Botswana. The new cohort will help meet the growing needs of business and the Botswana economy for accounting and finance services.

The CGMA designation was established in 2012 by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to recognise a unique group of accounting and finance professionals who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence. It is built on extensive research to maintain the highest relevance with employers and help candidates develop the business, digital, people, and leadership skills, needed to build successful careers in accounting, business, and finance.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA, said: “We’re pleased to welcome a new generation of accounting and finance professionals to our global community. Seeing how dedicated this group has been to earn the CGMA designation is truly inspiring. I am confident that Botswana's finance and accounting profession will continue to thrive, and future generations will benefit from having strong role models. Congratulations to all our new members, I look forward to seeing what you will achieve in the future.”

Letus Chinyepi, country director – Botswana at AICPA & CIMA, added: “Our CGMA candidates and CIMA members are at the heart of everything we do, recognising and celebrating their achievements is always a significant moment for us. It is great to see how far they have come while studying for CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification in order to earn the CGMA designation. Their dedication and hard work are truly commendable, and we are proud to support them on their journey to becoming accounting, finance, and business leaders who will benefit the Botswana economy.”

Meshack Letlhare, FCMA, CGMA, Area Committee Chair for Southern Africa, concluded: “It’s a true honour to welcome more finance and accounting professionals to the Southern African region. Earning the CGMA designation is no small feat, marking a significant career milestone. We are fortunate to have them contribute to the regional economy, and I am confident they will excel in their careers and benefit their organisations.”



