    CIMA strengthens global governing body through election of three African finance leaders

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    The world’s leading professional body for management accountants, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has elected Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, as CIMA deputy president. He will be joined by Dr Frank Boateng, FCMA, CGMA, and Lawrence Amadi, ACMA, CGMA, who were also elected to CIMA Council, the Institute’s global governing body at its Annual General Meeting in June.
    Lawrence Amadi
    Lawrence Amadi
    Alfred Ramosedi
    Alfred Ramosedi
    Dr Frank Boateng
    Dr Frank Boateng

    Ramosedi, alongside Dr Boateng and Amadi, join 54 other volunteers who oversee the global governance of CIMA. Together, guide the strategic direction of the Institute, and promote the management accounting profession and the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation. CIMA Council is led by John Graham, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

    Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president, Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “Congratulations to Mr Alfred Ramosedi on his appointment as the CIMA deputy president, this represents a notable achievement for CIMA and the African finance and accounting community. We are also delighted to welcome Dr Frank Boateng and Mr Lawrence Amadi to CIMA Council. They are all widely respected figures in finance and accounting, and their contributions to the region and CIMA over the years have been significant. I look forward to continuing working closely with them as we strengthen the profession across Africa.

    Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, currently serves as chief executive officer for Bayport Financial Services in South Africa. He has spent over 25 years of his career in the banking and financial sector, having held senior positions in both Nedbank and Absa before joining African Bank in 2012 and Bayport in 2017.

    Dr Frank Boateng, FCMA, CGMA, serves as vice dean of the office of research, innovation and consultancy at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Ghana. He leads the university's research agenda, innovation strategy, and consultancy services, and is also a senior lecturer of management practice in accounting at UMaT.

    Lawrence Amadi is a partner within the advisory division of KPMG West Africa, where he leads the technology risk and assurance practice area for KPMG Africa. With over 22 years of experience, he specialises in advisory services in technology, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence across sectors, including telecommunications, media, technology, and fintech.

    They join three other African members currently serving on CIMA Council: Fungai Constantine Chikosi, FCMA, CGMA; Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA; and Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA.

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
