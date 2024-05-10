AICPA Foundation launches the Barry C. Melancon Professional Accounting Research Fellowship

The AICPA Foundation has launched the Barry C. Melancon Professional Accounting Research (PAR) Fellowship to support the next generation of accounting and finance professionals with the skills, knowledge and training to advance the accounting and finance profession. The fellowship has been established as a legacy of Barry Melancon's 30-year leadership tenure at the AICPA & CIMA as well as his dedication, advocacy and future-focused commitment to the profession.

The fellowship aims to initially support doctoral students who are undertaking practical research to advance the science of public or management accounting practice.

“I have been fortunate to spend my career as an advocate for our great profession. The passion that I have had for the profession and the spirit of everything that I did was for the betterment of the profession and the people within,” noted Barry Melancon, president and CEO of the AICPA, and CEO of the association. “It is a personal joy to be able see the creation of a fellowship in my name to encourage others to contribute to the profession’s benefit, advancement, and future.”

During the fellowship year, Melancon PAR Fellows will perform the research identified in their applications and provide periodic updates to the foundation board of trustees about their findings and the expected or actual practical impact of their research on the profession. These fellows will also be given the opportunity to meet with individual trustees and association staff to discuss their ongoing research project.

“Barry devoted his more than 30-year career to advancing the trust and influence of the public and management accounting profession,” said Tracey Golden, chair of the AICPA Foundation board of trustees. “Dedicating this fellowship in Barry’s honour will sustain his ongoing commitment to the future of our great profession.”

Applications for the fellowship will be open year-round with decisions announced annually, 31 May to 15 June for two research fellowships. Applications must be submitted via ThisWaytoCPA.com by 15 March for that academic year’s fellowship, with awards paid at the beginning of the fall semester/quarter. This award will be granted to two students per year: With one research project to support the practice of public accountancy and one supporting the field of management accounting. Grant amounts will be contingent on the cost of the applicant’s research project and the financial needs of the applicant.

The inaugural Barry C. Melancon Professional Accounting Research Fellowship will be awarded in 2025.

More information about the Barry C. Melancon Research Fellowship, including eligibility, application requirements, and deadlines can be found at ThisWaytoCPA.com/education. Also, for those within who would like to donate to the fellowship please go to the AICPA Foundation Giving Page.

The AICPA Foundation, established in 1922, is dedicated to advancing the science of accountancy and accounting education. Over the past century, the foundation has consistently supported the next generation of accountants through education and outreach, scholarships and fellowships, and initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion.

The AICPA Foundation’s current scholarship programme offers educational funding for accounting students at all stages, from high school seniors to graduate students to CGMA designation holders and CPAs pursuing their doctorate in accounting.



