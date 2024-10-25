BRICS2024: Inside the plan to harness nuclear power for sustainable growth

Brics countries are set to power two-thirds of global nuclear energy growth by 2030. To drive this momentum, the newly formed Brics Nuclear Energy Platform unites key players from Brics+ nations, including Russia, South Africa, China, and Brazil, fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and cutting-edge nuclear technology.

Source: Supplied.

Leaders of top nuclear organisations recently convened to launch the platform and chart a path forward, aiming to make Brics a leader in clean, sustainable energy.

During the meeting, top executives of the largest nuclear companies and organisations have discussed the initiative and outlined further plans.

Experts claim that by 2050 the Brics countries will account for half of the global energy generation and consumption, with nuclear power playing an important role in meeting the growing energy demand.

The platform will promote best practices and advanced nuclear energy and other nuclear technologies in the Brics and Brics+ markets, providing incentives and models for nuclear projects in the Brics member countries.

Practically all the states of the association are implementing projects in the field of nuclear energy.

"Today, many Brics members are the technological drivers of the international nuclear market. The common experience can and should be used and replicated throughout the Brics space and on the planet as a whole," said Alexey Likhachev, director general of Rosatom.

"Therefore, we propose to join forces within the framework of the Brics nuclear platform, a voluntary alliance of companies, professional nuclear communities and NGOs supporting the development and implementation of nuclear technologies."

Driving nuclear growth

Currently, in addition to the 390GW of operating nuclear power units, another 66GW of nuclear capacity is under construction globally. The Brics countries are making a decisive contribution to global nuclear power. As early as 2030, at least two-thirds of the global nuclear-energy growth will

come from the Brics countries.

Creating a diverse energy mix is an important step toward a sustainable and economically successful future for a country. As a low-carbon, safe, reliable, and cost-effective option, nuclear energy can be considered a vital element of national energy systems.

Africa is actively engaged in developing nuclear projects across the continent. South Africa's Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is operational, while Egypt is constructing the new El-Dabaa NPP, with installation of a core catcher body at Unit 3 having begun in early October.

Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan have already engaged with the IAEA to assess their readiness to embark on a nuclear programme. Algeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia are also mulling the possibility of nuclear power. Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Mali, the Republic of Guinea, and Burundi have signed memorandums with Rosatom to establish strong nuclear-energy ties.