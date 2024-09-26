AICPA and CIMA partner with Fasset and Professor Thuli Madonsela to train accountants on ethics

South Africa’s well-respected legal expert leads finance and accounting webinars on ethics and governance organised by AICPA & CIMA and Fasset.

The world’s largest accounting membership body, AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Professional Accountants, have partnered with the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET) and Professor Thuli Madonsela to deliver training webcasts to South African finance and accounting professionals on ethics and leading with integrity.

Professor Thuli Madonsela is a well-respected legal voice in South Africa. She is the former Public Protector of South Africa, and currently holds the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at the University of Stellenbosch. There, she coordinates social justice research and teaches constitutional and administrative law. She is also the founder of the Thuma Foundation, an independent democracy leadership and literacy social enterprise.

With the theme, “Ethical Compass: Guiding South Africa’s Financial Future”, the two-hour webcasts provide participants with practical tools for ethical decision-making, strategies to lead with integrity, and allow them to gain insights directly from Professor Thuli Madonsela.

Lenise Wagner, director of Markets and Performance at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, says:

“We are pleased to have partnered with Fasset and Professor Thuli Madonsela to provide finance and accounting professionals with the practical insights, knowledge, and skills to boldly navigate ethical challenges, emphasising the need to consistently lead with integrity and contribute positively to the country’s financial landscape. Ethics and good governance are the foundation of the finance and accounting function. Through this partnership with Fasset, we intend to provide this training to a broader audience in South Africa and to promulgate our deeply held belief in ethical leadership to everyone in the profession.

“The first two sessions have been well attended; we have seen over 1250 registrations. Participants have also expressed enthusiasm for the content and Professor Madonsela’s valuable insights, with acknowledgement of its practical application in the workplace.”

Makabongwe Siziba, acting CEO at the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority, added: “We are pleased to have provided South African Finance and Accounting professionals with this valuable opportunity, especially as the business landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, demanding that professionals remain informed and agile in their thinking and practice. As a skills development authority, we felt it was our responsibility to offer this hands-on training to professionals in the field. A heartfelt thank you to AICPA & CIMA and Professor Thuli Madonsela for contributing to the success of this initiative.”

The webcasts cater to professionals at every career stage, offering 2.5 CPD points and a certificate upon completion. The next two webcasts are set to take place on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, and Monday, 5 May 2025. Finance and accounting professionals interested in attending should look out for registration links that will be made available on the CIMA Africa LinkedIn and Facebook pages. Spaces are allocated on a first come, first served basis.



