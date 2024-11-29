Calling all women entrepreneurs: Entries open for the 11th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards

The Santam Women of the Future Awards in association with Fairlady and True Love is back for its 11th year. Over the past decade, the awards have showcased the resilience, innovation and success of women entrepreneurs who have dared to dream big.

Whether you’ve just launched your business, are making a difference in the community or have been steering your own enterprise for years, this is your moment. We believe that women-led businesses have the power to transform South Africa’s economy and redefine the future.

This year, we are excited to announce Clarins as our official beauty partner! With a shared commitment to uplifting and empowering women, Clarins brings its expertise in skincare and beauty to our community.

The awards feature three categories:

1. The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is older than 1,000 days and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

2. The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 35 years old who is still within her first 1,000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them.

3. The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an NPO/social enterprise or entrepreneur who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/NPO/social enterprise has survived the first 1,000 days.

This year, entrants could win their share of more than R843,000 in prizes! Winners also stand a chance of unlocking the 106-year-old business expertise of Santam, networking opportunities, and publicity from Fairlady and True Love to propel their business to the next level.

‘As Santam, we are proud to be part of an initiative that seeks to provide women in business with the tools and mentorship to succeed,’ says Nondumiso Mabece, executive head of Brand and Marketing at Santam. ‘In this 11th year of our partnership, we see the Women of the Future programme as a means to recognise and showcase the incredible role played by women entrepreneurs in helping to solve societal problems, while also driving sustainable economic growth in South Africa. Women from all walks of life have enjoyed the benefits of participating in the awards and becoming finalists. We are looking forward to welcoming the 2025 entrants, hearing about their brilliant business journeys and working with them to enhance their skills.’

Introducing the panel of judges

Professor Thuli Madonsela, director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University, and the Law Trust Research chair Professor of Law in Social Justice Studies

Prof Thuli Madonsela has been on the judging panel since 2015. The former Public Protector of South Africa and full-time commissioner on the South African Law Reform Commission founded the Thuma Foundation, a democracy leadership and literacy organisation, and is a member of the African Academy of Sciences. She’s also on the United Nations Scientific Advisory Board and is chairperson of Cities Alliance, a global partnership fighting urban poverty. She enjoys international recognition, including having been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014 and being the recipient of more than 70 awards. Prof Madonsela believes it is often entrepreneurs who think outside the box and who contribute to solving problems in society.

What Prof Madonsela will be looking for: "I’m looking for a woman who is building a just world that she’d want to live in. She also needs to be an environmentally conscious problem-solver who is leveraging technology, digitalisation and artificial intelligence to improve current and future life."

Nondumiso Mabece, Santam executive head of Brand and Marketing

Nondumiso Mabece is a highly accomplished business and marketing strategist with extensive experience in leading agencies and corporations across Africa. With a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate underway, she blends academic excellence with practical expertise. A seasoned leader, she is passionate about mentorship and empowering women entrepreneurs. Her commitment to diversity and inclusion makes her a valuable judge and mentor in identifying future business leaders.

What Mabece will be looking for: "I am looking for entrants who have the potential to create scale and employment opportunities within their businesses, as small businesses offer the opportunity to help alleviate unemployment among South Africa’s youth."

Dawn Nathan-Jones, entrepreneurial leader, social advocate and CEO of Over the Rainbow

Dawn Nathan-Jones will be sitting on the panel of judges for the Santam Women of the Future Awards for the eighth consecutive year. Currently serving as CEO of Over the Rainbow, a social enterprise dedicated to strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems by providing essential training, mentorship and strategic connections, Nathan-Jones has built an impressive legacy of leadership. With 40 years of experience in the transport, car rental, tourism, hospitality and various service industries, she has a feisty entrepreneurial spirit that inspires and empowers women, youth and startups alike. She firmly believes that women leaders share a moral responsibility to uplift and support one another.

What Nathan-Jones will be looking for: "I am looking for women entrepreneurs who lead with purpose and resilience. I value leaders who can turn challenges into opportunities, showing that success is about adaptability and courage."

Boitumelo Ntsoane, founder and MD of On Point Healthcare

Joining the judging panel this year is Ntsoane, winner of the 2015 Woman of the Future Award. A pharmacist with more than 22 years of experience, she leads a 100% black woman-owned business that provides affordable preventative healthcare through mobile clinics and partnerships. With a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Rhodes University, and a strategy and leadership certificate from Harvard Business School, she has extensive expertise in both healthcare and business. Ntsoane is also part of the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa’s Steering Committee.

What Ntsoane will be looking for: "I am looking for a self-starter, a disruptor with a unique product or service and clear financial goals."

Suzy Brokensha, editor-in-chief of Fairlady

South Africa has seen many changes in the years that Suzy Brokensha has been at the helm of Fairlady, one of the country’s most iconic magazine titles. But one thing that’s remained constant throughout, she says, is our belief in ourselves. "As South Africans, we believe in our future, and we back ourselves to get there, no matter the obstacles thrown our way. That’s why Fairlady has always celebrated and rewarded the many women entrepreneurs who are working to not only create outstanding businesses but also to build an economy in which everyone thrives.

"These women are our friends, our sisters, our mothers and ourselves. We know them: their power and their innovation. They are who we are. That’s why we are so confident that, given the support they need, South African women can literally change the world. We’re very proud to be moving forward into the next decade of Women of the Future with Santam and True Love."

What Brokensha will be looking for: "I’m looking for an idea that has legs – something that I feel has international potential as well as a local application. We’re in a great position to trade with the rest of the world. Let’s do it!"

Mbali Soga, editor-in-chief of True Love/Drum

Mbali Soga has expertly navigated her role as editor-in-chief of the iconic women’s magazine True Love. Following her impactful tenure as head of content at Superbalist, the country’s premier fashion e-tailer, she now also lends her vision and leadership to Drum, yet another celebrated heritage publication.

"It’s an honour to be part of this movement, which transcends being merely an awards event," she says. "It’s a clarion call for women to take control of their financial futures. I am excited for the years to come."

What Soga will be looking for: "I am looking for entrepreneurs whose ventures are both innovative and transformative. I’m on the lookout for individuals who have spun a unique yet seemingly evident idea into a venture that not only propels their financial success but also addresses societal challenges head on."

The prizes (valued at over R843,000)

R125,000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R75,000 in cash each to the Rising Star and the Social Entrepreneur from Santam



A full-page advertisement in Fairlady or True Love to promote your business, social enterprise or NPO



A Fairlady or True Love digitorial to promote your business, social enterprise or NPO



An invaluable mentorship session with one of our judges



A luxury beauty hamper from Clarins worth R6,500



A voucher worth R7,500 from Spectacle World



An Orb Cuff worth R5,990, a pair of Citronnade earrings worth R5,490 or a limited edition boa necklace worth R5,990 from Kirsten Goss



Business printing worth R5,000 from Lithotech



An online masterclass from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) worth R4,650



Spa vouchers from Camelot Spa worth R5,000



A hamper from The IV Bar worth R5,000



A tote bag, card holder and bag charm from Dyad worth R5,010

To showcase your business or to nominate an entrepreneur you know and admire, head to www.womenofthefuture.co.za.

Entries close on 3 June 2025.

