    Santam welcomes new COO to drive strategic growth initiatives

    Santam has strengthened its executive leadership with the appointment of Philile Mkhize as Group chief operating officer, effective Monday, 1 December 2025.
    14 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied. Philile Mkhize, Santam's newly appointed Group chief operating officer, effective 1 December 2025.
    Mkhize brings 25 years of executive experience in strategy, management, and innovation across leading corporate entities.

    She currently serves as chief operating officer of Absa Technology and has held senior leadership roles at Liberty Holdings, AEL Mining Services, and Altron, among others.

    “We are delighted to welcome Mkhize to Santam during this exciting period of growth,” said Tavaziva Madzinga, Santam Group chief executive officer.

    “This role is a key enabler for businesses across the Santam Group to seamlessly implement and attain the goals of our FutureFit 2030 strategy. Her wealth of knowledge and extensive experience from previous blue-chip companies will be pivotal for the journey ahead.”

    Mkhize holds a PhD in Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, and Management from California Intercontinental University (USA). She also earned a BCom degree from the University of Johannesburg and has completed several advanced management development programmes.

    She will be replacing Gugu Mtetwa, who has stepped into the role of chief executive officer of the Santam Partner Solutions division.

