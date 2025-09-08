Senior leadership appointed to Santam Syndicate 1918

General insurance group Santam has appointed Rob Vetch as CEO and CFO designate to lead the Santam Syndicate 1918, following in principle approval by Lloyd’s in July 2025.

Tavaziva Madzinga, the Santam Group CEO, says the executive appointments to the Santam Syndicate 1918 are an important step in operationalising the syndicate (Image supplied)

Also joining the executive team as the chief underwriting officer and active underwriter Designate is Simon Clapham, while Richard Weston has been appointed as the chief actuary designate.

Carla Jordan transitions into the syndicate executive team as chief engagement and portfolio officer.

Vetch has welcomed the opportunity to lead Santam Syndicate 1918.

“It is such an exciting opportunity and privilege to be appointed to lead the development of an International Lloyd’s business for the Santam Group.

“I am looking forward to building a leading-edge team with a fresh perspective that will bring the culture and spirit of innovation that exists within Santam to the Lloyd’s market,” he says.

Operationalising the syndicate

Tavaziva Madzinga, the Santam Group CEO, said the executive appointments were an important step in the process of operationalising the syndicate and will be a catalyst in attracting talented professionals for the new venture.

“We have kicked off the ‘Making It Happen’ phase with Lloyd’s and will therefore accelerate the operationalisation initiatives to obtain ‘permission to underwrite’ towards the end of the year.

“These appointments of suitably experienced and capable professionals ensure we are appropriately prepared for business inception on 1 January 2026.

“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals wanting to join a successful business, with a proven track record, that is accelerating its international footprint,” says Madzinga.

The team