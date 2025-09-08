Subscribe & Follow
Senior leadership appointed to Santam Syndicate 1918
Also joining the executive team as the chief underwriting officer and active underwriter Designate is Simon Clapham, while Richard Weston has been appointed as the chief actuary designate.
Carla Jordan transitions into the syndicate executive team as chief engagement and portfolio officer.
Vetch has welcomed the opportunity to lead Santam Syndicate 1918.
“It is such an exciting opportunity and privilege to be appointed to lead the development of an International Lloyd’s business for the Santam Group.
“I am looking forward to building a leading-edge team with a fresh perspective that will bring the culture and spirit of innovation that exists within Santam to the Lloyd’s market,” he says.
Operationalising the syndicate
Tavaziva Madzinga, the Santam Group CEO, said the executive appointments were an important step in the process of operationalising the syndicate and will be a catalyst in attracting talented professionals for the new venture.
“We have kicked off the ‘Making It Happen’ phase with Lloyd’s and will therefore accelerate the operationalisation initiatives to obtain ‘permission to underwrite’ towards the end of the year.
“These appointments of suitably experienced and capable professionals ensure we are appropriately prepared for business inception on 1 January 2026.
“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals wanting to join a successful business, with a proven track record, that is accelerating its international footprint,” says Madzinga.
The team
- Vetch, a 30-year professional in the global (re)insurance market, is currently the CFO of Hamilton Global Specialty and previously served as CFO at W/R/B Underwriting, in which roles he was responsible for executive leadership and building Lloyd’s businesses.
Former experience includes senior finance roles at Brit Insurance, QBE Insurance Group and at PricewaterhouseCoopers. His work experience has predominantly been in London and the Lloyd’s markets.
- Clapham, who brings a wealth of underwriting experience and strategic insight into the team, joins from Aon Underwriting Managers and is also a co-founder of the Santam-majority owned Avatar, a managing general agent (MGA) that recently received Lloyd’s coverholder status.
Clapham holds extensive experience in the insurance industry, having previously worked in underwriting and broking companies in the UK and the US.
This includes Liberty Specialty Markets, where he served as head of underwriting performance management across long-tail, short-tail, and reinsurance classes of business.
He has also been the active underwriter for Brit’s Syndicates 800 and 2987, a member of the board at Brit Insurance Holdings plc and of the Lloyd’s Market Board.
- Weston has over 25 years of experience in the London market.
Prior to joining Santam, Weston worked at Brit Insurance, where he had several roles, including executive assistant to the CEO, underwriting performance manager, deputy chief actuary and, most recently, chief actuary of Brit Syndicates.
As chief actuary, he was the SMF 20 role holder for Brit Syndicates as well as signing actuary for Syndicates 2987, 2988 and 1618.
Before joining Brit, Weston worked in actuarial consultancy and reinsurance broking.
- Jordan has been a part of the Santam Group in various senior roles for 17 years.
Most recently, she was the CEO of Santam Specialist Business Limited UK and the head of international business development in London.
She has also previously served as the CEO and CFO of Emerald Risk Transfer, the corporate property specialist MGA within the Santam Group.Jordan started her career in insurance at Hannover Reinsurance Group Africa, working there for a number of years at various companies within the Group.