How Santam and Incubeta shattered growth targets through smart data

When Santam partnered with Incubeta, it wasn’t a quick win they were after, it was sustainable growth. And it meant getting uncomfortable first.

“We took a bit of pain initially,” says Wesley Cloete, group digital manager at Santam. “We started laying the foundations, and as a result, the lead pipeline slowed down. But about a month and a half later, we began to see real momentum — scale, quality, and performance.”

Cloete was speaking at an Incubeta event in Cape Town, where partners and clients were invited to hear insights drawn from real case studies.

Today, those early choices are paying off. In just five months, Santam exceeded its gross written premium (GWP) growth target by 56%. That success, Cloete says, came down to making the shift from volume to quality, supported by smart data practices.

From quick fixes to full-funnel strategy

Cloete explains that the journey started with lead generation, but quickly expanded. “The next step was rolling out that dynamic, data-driven capability across the full funnel — awareness and consideration included.”

This wider focus meant rethinking how content and creative are integrated. “As part of the RFP, we were intentional about keeping both content marketing and creative under Incubeta. Content marketing directly supports our SEO, and we saw during COVID how dropping off in that space impacted our lead volumes and cost per lead.”

For Cloete, the lesson is clear: “If you pull back from content or media, it’s like leaving the fast lane on the N1 in peak traffic — getting back in is hard, and it affects all your metrics.”

Real-time data, real business impact

Now, Santam’s marketing team is unpacking performance data daily. The result? Lower costs, higher volumes, and better lead quality — all backed by decisions grounded in real-time insights.

“We’ve built the foundations, and we’re evolving fast,” says Cloete.

“It’s been quite a lot of fun,” adds Incubeta’s Kirsten Finn. “A few more grey hairs on my side — but a lot of fun in the process.”

Navigating talent shifts and data anxiety

Looking at the broader South African marketing landscape, Cloete points to a challenge many will recognise: talent retention and transition.

“Since COVID, we’ve seen talent move offshore. But that opens space for new talent to step in and hopefully, some of that global experience will circle back.”

He also touches on something that still trips up many marketing teams: fear of data.

“Sometimes we’re scared of it. But data tells a story too, one that helps us make better decisions. It’s worth investing in the basics to get your foundation right.”

At Santam, performance across every channel is tracked and integrated into the business intelligence system. “We use that to decide where to direct our spend. That’s been one of our success factors.”

Speaking the language of the business

One of the big shifts in digital marketing, Cloete says, is learning how to talk in business language.

“Everything is measurable, which can be overwhelming. But if you understand which lead indicators in marketing drive lagging indicators like policies and GWP, then you’re on the right track.”

Trust and budget start with proof

When asked what the C-suite really wants from marketing, Cloete doesn’t hesitate: “Value.”

He recalls his early days at Santam when there was no marketing budget or cost centre, just a small direct business and a modest R10,000 to work with.

“I found a crazy agency — ClickThinking, which became iProspect — and we focused on paid search. Because we could measure everything, we could prove value. And when you can demonstrate value, investment follows.”

From Silo to Centre Stage

For many years, digital marketing lived on the sidelines of business. That’s no longer the case.

“Digital marketing isn’t some separate function at the back. It is marketing,” concludes Cloete.