Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingTopco MediaHOT 102.7FMTractor OutdoorDentsuBrandMappAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMedia24Spark MediaOnPoint PRBMi ResearchThe CoupMatte BLKBroad MediaBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How Santam and Incubeta shattered growth targets through smart data

    When Santam partnered with Incubeta, it wasn’t a quick win they were after, it was sustainable growth. And it meant getting uncomfortable first.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    How Santam and Incubeta shattered growth targets through smart data

    “We took a bit of pain initially,” says Wesley Cloete, group digital manager at Santam. “We started laying the foundations, and as a result, the lead pipeline slowed down. But about a month and a half later, we began to see real momentum — scale, quality, and performance.”

    Cloete was speaking at an Incubeta event in Cape Town, where partners and clients were invited to hear insights drawn from real case studies.

    Today, those early choices are paying off. In just five months, Santam exceeded its gross written premium (GWP) growth target by 56%. That success, Cloete says, came down to making the shift from volume to quality, supported by smart data practices.

    From quick fixes to full-funnel strategy

    Cloete explains that the journey started with lead generation, but quickly expanded. “The next step was rolling out that dynamic, data-driven capability across the full funnel — awareness and consideration included.”

    This wider focus meant rethinking how content and creative are integrated. “As part of the RFP, we were intentional about keeping both content marketing and creative under Incubeta. Content marketing directly supports our SEO, and we saw during COVID how dropping off in that space impacted our lead volumes and cost per lead.”

    For Cloete, the lesson is clear: “If you pull back from content or media, it’s like leaving the fast lane on the N1 in peak traffic — getting back in is hard, and it affects all your metrics.”

    Real-time data, real business impact

    Now, Santam’s marketing team is unpacking performance data daily. The result? Lower costs, higher volumes, and better lead quality — all backed by decisions grounded in real-time insights.

    “We’ve built the foundations, and we’re evolving fast,” says Cloete.

    “It’s been quite a lot of fun,” adds Incubeta’s Kirsten Finn. “A few more grey hairs on my side — but a lot of fun in the process.”

    Navigating talent shifts and data anxiety

    Looking at the broader South African marketing landscape, Cloete points to a challenge many will recognise: talent retention and transition.

    “Since COVID, we’ve seen talent move offshore. But that opens space for new talent to step in and hopefully, some of that global experience will circle back.”

    He also touches on something that still trips up many marketing teams: fear of data.

    “Sometimes we’re scared of it. But data tells a story too, one that helps us make better decisions. It’s worth investing in the basics to get your foundation right.”

    At Santam, performance across every channel is tracked and integrated into the business intelligence system. “We use that to decide where to direct our spend. That’s been one of our success factors.”

    Speaking the language of the business

    One of the big shifts in digital marketing, Cloete says, is learning how to talk in business language.

    “Everything is measurable, which can be overwhelming. But if you understand which lead indicators in marketing drive lagging indicators like policies and GWP, then you’re on the right track.”

    Trust and budget start with proof

    When asked what the C-suite really wants from marketing, Cloete doesn’t hesitate: “Value.”

    He recalls his early days at Santam when there was no marketing budget or cost centre, just a small direct business and a modest R10,000 to work with.

    “I found a crazy agency — ClickThinking, which became iProspect — and we focused on paid search. Because we could measure everything, we could prove value. And when you can demonstrate value, investment follows.”

    From Silo to Centre Stage

    For many years, digital marketing lived on the sidelines of business. That’s no longer the case.

    “Digital marketing isn’t some separate function at the back. It is marketing,” concludes Cloete.

    Read more: marketing, digital, growth, insurance, Santam, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz