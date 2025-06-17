ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAStoneBET SoftwareTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Meta launches open-source AI accelerator across Sub-Saharan Africa

    Meta, in partnership with national innovation agencies and ecosystem partners, has launched the Llama Impact Accelerator Program across Sub-Saharan Africa to support the development of open-source AI tools aligned with regional development goals.
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The initiative, which runs from May to November 2025, includes local accelerator tracks in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal. It aims to support startups building scalable, socially relevant AI solutions for sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, public service delivery, financial inclusion and education.

    Each six-week track will provide equity-free funding, technical training, mentorship, and access to local policy networks. Startups will develop AI tools using Meta’s open Llama ecosystem, culminating in Demo Days where teams will pitch their solutions to regional and global stakeholders. Selected teams will receive post-program support for product refinement and scaling.

    “Africa is not just the future – it’s a present full of promise and potential,” said Balkissa Idé Siddo, public policy director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta. “Open-source AI can help unlock that potential by enabling developers to build tools that address their own communities’ needs.”

    Partners include Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communications, Kenya’s Ministry of ICT, Senegal’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, and South Africa’s Department of Public Service and Administration, along with local incubators and training providers.

    The programme is part of Meta’s broader push to advance inclusive, open AI ecosystems globally and support the development of digital infrastructure that responds to local priorities.

    Read more: Meta, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz