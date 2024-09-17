DHL and Temu join forces to empower local SMEs in new markets

DHL Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the e-commerce marketplace Temu to deepen their cooperation and to further expand their partnership.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration to better support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in established markets as well as in growth markets, such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Both parties are committed to fostering compliant trade and sustainable practices.

DHL Group will support Temu through its logistics expertise, including multimodal transportation solutions, to provide more efficient and sustainable supply chain services.

“Through our various DHL divisions, we are already providing a wide range of logistics services and solutions, including air freight and last-mile delivery. We are excited to elevate our partnership with Temu to the next level. By combining our logistics capabilities with Temu's innovative platform, we can create more efficient, compliant and convenient solutions that benefit both consumers and local businesses in the markets we serve,” states Katja Busch, CCO and Head of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, DHL Group will utilise its logistics expertise to support Temu's operations in Europe, including its local-to-local model, which enables local merchandise partners to sell on its platform and supports local fulfillment.

Temu expects up to 80% of its total sales in Europe to come from this local-to-local model. Additionally, the e-commerce platform will enable European-based sellers to reach global markets in the future.

This allows, in particular, SMEs to scale and expand their businesses. DHL will also assist Temu in growing its presence in e-commerce markets, including the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

“This letter of intent marks a significant step in our partnership with DHL Group. Its extensive network and logistics capabilities will help support our mission to increase consumer access to affordable products and help increase growth opportunities for sellers,” states Qin Sun, co-founder of Temu.