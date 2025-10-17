DHL Group rolls out €300m investment to strengthen Africa’s trade networks

DHL Group has announced a planned €300+ million investment in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), as part of its ongoing operations in a region of growing strategic importance to global trade.

The multi-year initiative will be deployed across DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, and DHL Supply Chain to expand infrastructure, enhance service capabilities, and unlock opportunities for businesses in key sectors, including e-commerce, perishables, energy, and healthcare.

Confidence in Africa’s trade momentum

According to the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker, Sub-Saharan Africa led all world regions in the first half of 2025 with a 10% year-on-year increase in trade value, outpacing North America (7%) and South & Central America (5%). Forecasts indicate that trade volumes will grow at a rate of 4.3% per year between 2025 and 2029, the second-fastest globally.

“Africa is at a pivotal moment in its trade journey," said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. "Despite global volatility, the continent continues to show resilience and momentum. Our investment reflects confidence in Africa’s trajectory and DHL’s commitment to enabling the trade flows that drive inclusive growth."

Expanding DHL’s African networks

DHL Express will upgrade gateways, expand aviation capacity, and extend time-definite coverage into emerging second cities under AfCFTA. Its dedicated African air network will strengthen links to Europe and Asia, supporting growing trade corridors in Ethiopia, Nigeria, and beyond.

DHL Global Forwarding will enhance capabilities in energy, perishables, and healthcare logistics, building on established freight networks and customs expertise across major African trade lanes.

“We are strengthening forwarding solutions with deeper local expertise and enhanced digital tools, giving clients clearer control of their shipments,” said Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa.

DHL Supply Chain is expanding its South African operations, adding capacity and transport-led solutions with a focus on life sciences, healthcare, and third-party logistics.

"By adding capacity and strengthening solutions, we’ll help customers manage risk and scale with confidence," said Orkun Saruhanoglu, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Middle East & Africa.

Driving sustainable, inclusive trade

Through its GoTrade initiative, DHL helps SMEs access international markets with training and customs support. The company is also piloting renewable energy, alternative fuels, and AI-driven route optimisation across facilities to improve efficiency and sustainability.

"Our focus is to be closer to customers and make cross-border shipping simpler and more reliable," added Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa.

With unrivalled coverage across African markets, DHL Group remains uniquely positioned to connect the continent to global markets and support the next chapter of growth under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).