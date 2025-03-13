Tourism Travel
    Tourism Travel

    Airlink achieves global environmental certification from Iata

    Airlink has been recognised for its commitment to environmental sustainability, earning certification from the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme. This certification confirms the airline’s compliance with international environmental standards and responsible aviation practices.
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025

    In addition to meeting global sustainability benchmarks, Airlink’s IEnvA certification aligns with the Buckingham Palace Declaration, reinforcing its efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade. The certification also benefits its customers and partners by promoting more sustainable and responsible air travel.

    “Airlink’s business and leisure customers are increasingly focused on limiting their environmental impact. Similarly, environmental preservation and wildlife are core to the livelihoods, enterprises and economies of many of the destinations we serve.

    "As a vital link in that chain, Airlink has a duty to make a positive environmental impact. IATA’s endorsement and international certification will help Airlink strengthen trust with its customers, industry partners, regulators and other key players,” explains de Villiers Engelbrecht, Airlink chief executive officer.

    "Playing our part in the global fight against illegal wildlife trade underpins the values of our airline. This was evidenced in our recent collaboration between Airlink Cargo and the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife’s Transport Taskforce in the repatriation of some of the world’s most vulnerable and endangered animals back to their natural habitats in Madagascar," adds Hardus Kuschke, Airlink executive manager cargo responsible for environmental affairs.

    What Is IEnvA?

    The Iata Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) voluntary certification programme independently assesses the commitment of airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders and other aviation roleplayers to continuously improve their environmental and sustainability performance.

    It is based on globally recognised standards and industry best practices, including the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). IEnvA also provides guidelines, procedures and other tools to help organisations improve their sustainability management.

    The 2016 Buckingham Palace Declaration is a landmark agreement initiated by United for Wildlife, an organisation founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, to combat illegal wildlife trade. It aims to shut down transportation routes exploited by traffickers of illegal wildlife products and focuses on removing vulnerabilities in the transport and customs sectors.

