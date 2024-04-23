Gauteng pitches R300bn investment opportunities to the world

Gauteng Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, announced the province's goal of securing R300bn in investment pledges at the Gauteng Investment Conference (GIC) set to take place at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton on Thursday, 3 April 2025.

Source: Pexels.

“Leaders across all tiers of government, including Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, Premier of Gauteng Premier Lesufi, and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, are providing inputs at the conference.

“Of equal significance is the large contingent of leaders across the business and government sectors on the African continent, the African diaspora and the globe. With over 50 companies represented, the conference is a convergence point of the world’s most important companies in various sectors,” Maile said.

The Gauteng province is of importance for South Africa’s economy and contributes at least 33% to the national Gross Domestic Product, and nearly 7% of sub-Saharan Africa’s output.

“The [GIC] is a transformative event in affirming the place of the Gauteng province in the continental economy. We are asserting that the development of Gauteng is in the best interest of South Africa, the Southern African Development Community and the continent broadly.

“Thus, investment in the economy of Gauteng extends beyond the confines of its provincial borders into other lands across the entire continent,” the MEC said.

Furthermore, the conference is serving as a platform for critical dialogue that will “enable direct engagement between policy makers, investors and industry experts”.

“This ensures that we come out with tangible and applicable outcomes. The sessions are focusing on, among other things, public-private infrastructure investments, as well as Gauteng's key, most dynamic and high growth sectors, including…advanced manufacturing, green and renewable energy, ICT [information and communication technology] and data infrastructure, transport and logistics, smart property development and urban regeneration, as well as tourism and the creative economy,” he said.

Maile emphasised that these sectors are critical to ensuring development on a provincial, national and continental level.

“Investment in these sectors offers the most reliable instrument for ensuring sustainability and development, offering a clear path to economic prosperity that is anchored on inclusive growth, environmental protection and human development,” Maile said