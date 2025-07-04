South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsSam HospitalitySure Mithas TravelCape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    8 global travel trends South Africa can tap into right now

    As global travellers increasingly seek purpose, wellness, design and connection, South African tourism operators have an opportunity to align with these emerging preferences. A new trend report from Trend Hunter identifies key shifts shaping the future of travel — from AI-curated sleep retreats to educational journeys rooted in science and sustainability.
    5 Aug 2025
    5 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The report uses real-time behavioural data and AI to track emerging travel movements. Here are eight top trends and how South African destinations and businesses can leverage them.

    1. Travel that tells a story

    Trend: Local heritage-inspired stays

    From brutalist architecture in Mexico to pyramid-themed suites, global hotels are drawing on local history and culture in their design. Travellers are seeking more than a stay — they want immersion.

    SA opportunity: Township tourism, safari lodges with indigenous aesthetics, and collaborations with local makers could meet this demand. Authentic, design-led experiences that are Insta-worthy and locally supportive resonate with today’s visitor.

    2. The sleepcation is real

    Trend: Wellness and sleep retreats<

    Luxury brands like Mandarin Oriental and Four Seasons are launching sleep-focused offerings with diagnostics, meditation, and AI-assisted environments.

    SA opportunity: South Africa’s natural assets lend themselves to restorative getaways — from forest therapy in Knysna to stargazing pods in the Karoo.

    3. Eco everything

    Trend: Sustainable amenities take flight

    Airlines are moving toward plastic-free and biodegradable kits. Travellers are becoming more aware of their impact.

    SA opportunity: Local hospitality providers could review their own amenity offerings. Sustainable packaging and visible environmental choices are becoming brand differentiators.

    4. Science + wonder

    Trend: Educational, science-infused travel

    Space-themed resorts and marine biology experiences show that learning and leisure are converging.

    SA opportunity: With unique biodiversity and stargazing locations like Sutherland, SA can offer science-focused tourism to families, schools, and curious Gen Z travellers.

    5. Gen Z is (still) everywhere

    Trend: Digital-first, experience-rich travel

    Gen Z travellers book based on visual appeal. They want value, personalisation, and social media-ready moments.

    SA opportunity: Affordable, immersive experiences optimised for TikTok or Instagram can stand out — even mid-tier offerings, with the right visual hook, can go viral.

    6. Art meets experience

    Trend: Instagrammable exhibits and pop-ups

    Art is becoming interactive. Museums are turning exhibitions into tactile, shareable moments.

    SA opportunity: Think AR-led street art tours, wine farms as art spaces, or gallery-style pop-ups in wild natural settings.

    7. AI is the new travel agent

    Trend: AI travel planners and chatbots

    Apps like Expedia and Kayak now use AI to generate real-time itineraries and provide instant support.

    SA opportunity: Local tourism boards and operators can integrate AI tools to offer customised trip planning — from safari to city — on demand.

    8. Proximity escape

    Trend: Hybrid camping experiences

    Travellers want nature close to home — with Wi-Fi, comfort, and a bit of luxury.

    SA opportunity: Glamping near city centres or along major travel routes (like the Garden Route) could serve this market — think luxe tents with city views or Wi-Fi-enabled pods in the bush.

    Why it matters

    With the global travel economy expected to hit $16 trillion by 2034, understanding and adapting to these trends can help South African tourism businesses stay competitive. Travellers today want more than movement — they want meaning. South Africa, with its cultural depth and landscape diversity, is well-positioned to meet that expectation.

    Read more: travel trends, tourism industry, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz