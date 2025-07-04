8 global travel trends South Africa can tap into right now

As global travellers increasingly seek purpose, wellness, design and connection, South African tourism operators have an opportunity to align with these emerging preferences. A new trend report from Trend Hunter identifies key shifts shaping the future of travel — from AI-curated sleep retreats to educational journeys rooted in science and sustainability.

Source: Supplied

The report uses real-time behavioural data and AI to track emerging travel movements. Here are eight top trends and how South African destinations and businesses can leverage them.

1. Travel that tells a story

Trend: Local heritage-inspired stays

From brutalist architecture in Mexico to pyramid-themed suites, global hotels are drawing on local history and culture in their design. Travellers are seeking more than a stay — they want immersion.

SA opportunity : Township tourism, safari lodges with indigenous aesthetics, and collaborations with local makers could meet this demand. Authentic, design-led experiences that are Insta-worthy and locally supportive resonate with today’s visitor.

2. The sleepcation is real

Trend: Wellness and sleep retreats<

Luxury brands like Mandarin Oriental and Four Seasons are launching sleep-focused offerings with diagnostics, meditation, and AI-assisted environments.

SA opportunity : South Africa’s natural assets lend themselves to restorative getaways — from forest therapy in Knysna to stargazing pods in the Karoo.

3. Eco everything

Trend: Sustainable amenities take flight

Airlines are moving toward plastic-free and biodegradable kits. Travellers are becoming more aware of their impact.

SA opportunity : Local hospitality providers could review their own amenity offerings. Sustainable packaging and visible environmental choices are becoming brand differentiators.

4. Science + wonder

Trend: Educational, science-infused travel

Space-themed resorts and marine biology experiences show that learning and leisure are converging.

SA opportunity : With unique biodiversity and stargazing locations like Sutherland, SA can offer science-focused tourism to families, schools, and curious Gen Z travellers.

5. Gen Z is (still) everywhere

Trend: Digital-first, experience-rich travel

Gen Z travellers book based on visual appeal. They want value, personalisation, and social media-ready moments.

SA opportunity : Affordable, immersive experiences optimised for TikTok or Instagram can stand out — even mid-tier offerings, with the right visual hook, can go viral.

6. Art meets experience

Trend: Instagrammable exhibits and pop-ups

Art is becoming interactive. Museums are turning exhibitions into tactile, shareable moments.

SA opportunity : Think AR-led street art tours, wine farms as art spaces, or gallery-style pop-ups in wild natural settings.

7. AI is the new travel agent

Trend: AI travel planners and chatbots

Apps like Expedia and Kayak now use AI to generate real-time itineraries and provide instant support.

SA opportunity : Local tourism boards and operators can integrate AI tools to offer customised trip planning — from safari to city — on demand.

8. Proximity escape

Trend: Hybrid camping experiences

Travellers want nature close to home — with Wi-Fi, comfort, and a bit of luxury.

SA opportunity : Glamping near city centres or along major travel routes (like the Garden Route) could serve this market — think luxe tents with city views or Wi-Fi-enabled pods in the bush.

Why it matters

With the global travel economy expected to hit $16 trillion by 2034, understanding and adapting to these trends can help South African tourism businesses stay competitive. Travellers today want more than movement — they want meaning. South Africa, with its cultural depth and landscape diversity, is well-positioned to meet that expectation.