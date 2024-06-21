John Graham, FCMA, CGMA, elected 92nd president of CIMA and 10th co-chair of the Association

Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, from South Africa named CIMA deputy president

John Graham, CIMA president and Association co-chair

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has announced that John Graham, FCMA, CGMA, has been elected as the 92nd president of the institute. He will also serve as 10th co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA. Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, CEO of Bayport Financial Services, was elected CIMA deputy president.

John has spent a large part of his career in the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, working for a range of NHS organisations, including the Department of Health, and has held chief finance officer and director of finance roles for the last 16 years. He is currently chief finance officer – Tameside and Glossop IC NHS FT & Stockport NHS Foundation Trust and deputy chief executive – Stockport NHS Foundation Trust.

He is the first sitting CIMA president to concurrently hold a full-time executive position within the NHS during his term.

During his year as CIMA president, John will be working alongside Association chair, Lexy Kessler, CPA, CGMA, and Association CEO, Mark Koziel, CPA, CGMA, to chart a forward-looking path for the profession through its Finance and Accounting 2040: Rise to the Future Together project.

John Graham, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

“The world is more unpredictable and challenging than ever before. Yet, the finance and accounting profession continues to show remarkable resilience.

“There are great opportunities arising, driven by digital transformation and the increasing demand for finance professionals who bring not just technical expertise, but critical thinking, agility, and strategic insights.

“We must look ahead to create the future of the profession – anticipating the skills, knowledge, and opportunities that will define the next generation.”

Over the next 12 months, John will be engaging with members and candidates in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America to highlight the expanding career opportunities in finance driven by new technology such as artificial intelligence and fast-growing areas such as business sustainability.

Further commenting on his election, John added:

“It is an honour to serve as 92nd president of CIMA and 10th co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, leading a global organisation that fosters trust, enables opportunity, and advances prosperity for people, businesses, communities, and economies worldwide.

“I am humbled to be elected as the president of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. I am stepping into this year with purpose and optimism and look forward to listening, connecting, and shaping our future together.”

John became an Associate Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) in 1999 and a Fellow Chartered Management Accountant (FCMA) in 2011. Over the years, he has been an active ambassador and advocate for the Institute. John has held various leadership positions with both the Institute and the Association, with an emphasis on promoting the management accounting profession and enhancing member engagement.

He has previously served as a member and chair of both the CIMA Lifelong Learning and Professional Standards Committees, and currently serves on the Membership Committee, the Exam Board, and the Appointments Committee. John also chaired the CIMA Northwest England and North Wales Area Board and still serves as a member of the Area Board.

John lives with his wife in Liverpool, UK, and has three children. He is Chair of a School Multi-Academy Trust and a Non-Executive Director for New Directions, a leading provider of adult social care services. John also enjoys travelling and is a keen sports fan.

New Africa representatives appointed in strategic role:

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, also announced the appointment of 10 members to its African Regional Engagement Group (REG) to provide strategic insights:

Chair: Funmi Adesida, FCMA, CGMA – Nigeria

Committee members:

Albert Gahadzikwa, ACMA, CGMA – Zimbabwe

Brenda Mawele, ACMA, CGMA – Zambia

Frank Agyare, ACMA, FCMA – Ghana

Ibrahim Osmanu, ACMA, CGMA – Ghana

Kudakwashe Brian Gaka, ACMA, CGMA – Zimbabwe

Lerato Tsiki, ACMA, CGMA – South Africa

Manelisa Hlophe, CGMA Candidate – South Africa

Zayne Nabbee, ACMA, CGMA – South Africa

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA, said:

"I'm delighted to welcome these outstanding professionals in finance, accounting, and business to the Africa Regional Engagement Group. Their dedication to advancing the accounting and finance profession and supporting the Association’s Board and CIMA Council in Africa is genuinely inspiring. I’m excited to collaborate with them in shaping a future-ready profession that fosters trust, unlocks opportunity, and drives prosperity across communities, businesses, and economies around the globe."

Appointments to the REG are made for a 12-month duration and responsibilities will include identifying key trends in the local markets impacting customers, stakeholders, and the profession; representing, engaging, and advocating for the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation; and providing perspective into the development of the Association’s global strategic plan as it relates to both management and public accounting.



