New generation of accounting and finance professionals receive their CGMA designation in Botswana

On 29 August 2025, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, awarded 24 accounting and finance professionals in Botswana with their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) certificates, and their CGMA designation at its awards and member recognition ceremony in Gaborone.

Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

“I am delighted to welcome a new generation of accounting and finance professionals into our distinguished profession in Botswana. Their unwavering commitment and perseverance have paved the way for promising careers built on a solid foundation of knowledge and skill. These future leaders are equipped not only to meet the demands of today’s business landscape but to shape what comes next – driving innovation, integrity, and excellence across their organisations. May their journey be marked by continuous growth, meaningful impact, and enduring success.”

Letus Chinyepi, country director – Botswana at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, added:

“Completing the CGMA Professional Qualification is a testament to our CGMA candidates’ dedication and perseverance. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of our candidates in Botswana on this outstanding achievement. Earning the CGMA designation signifies that they are not only highly skilled and commercially astute, but also purpose-driven professionals who champion sustainable business performance and long-term value creation – positioning them to seize a world of exciting opportunities.”



