    CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification receives upgrade to meet expanding scope of modern finance

    New syllabus and blueprints launched for 2026 Case Study exams to develop finance business partnering, analysis, and critical thinking skills.
    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    5 Jun 2025
    Craig Henery, ACMA, CGMA, CFO at DHL Express South Africa; Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, vice president at AICPA & CIMA; Catherine Chettiar, FCMA, CGMA, finance senior manager for Business Reform at Toyota South Africa; Stephen Flatman, M.Ed., vice president of Education and Professional Qualifications, Management Accounting at AICPA & CIMA; and Grant Driver, founder of Captivate International
    The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has unveiled its CGMA Professional Qualification syllabus for 2026. This upgrade is designed to prepare students for the future of work and meet the growing expectations of modern finance professionals to be high-performance finance business partners capable of utilising technology and applying critical thinking skills.

    The emphasis on finance business partnering and applied problem solving aligns with AICPA & CIMA’s Future of Finance 2.0 research and the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, which predict that combining technology and human insight will be crucial for career success in the knowledge economy and essential for future accounting and finance roles.

    The upgraded syllabus enhances key competencies and behaviours such as finance business partnering, analytical thinking, and strategic planning while broadening its scope to include sustainability (e.g. green finance, environmental costing, and disclosures under IFRS S1/S2) and cutting-edge financial technologies (GenAI) content.

    Stephen Flatman, M.Ed. vice president of Education and Professional Qualifications, Management Accounting at AICPA & CIMA, commented: "With a focus on finance role simulations embedded in our Case Study exams, the CGMA Professional Qualification allows finance professionals to quickly develop and apply cognitive, digital, and technical skills needed as finance business partners. Our unique problem-solving educational approach helps them provide expert advice, support decision-making, and create value for organisations."

    Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, chief executive, Management Accounting at AICPA & CIMA, added: “This year’s update to the CGMA Professional Qualification syllabus sets it apart from traditional accounting and finance education, which still focuses heavily on preparing information, controls, and compliance – tasks increasingly automated by technology. The CGMA Professional Qualification is designed for the future of finance; created by finance professionals to equip future finance professionals with skills they need to be value creators.”

    Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, vice president, Africa at AICPA & CIMA, said: “The updated CGMA Professional Qualification syllabus represents a significant advancement in the development of finance and accounting professionals across Africa. By integrating key competencies such as business partnering, analytical thinking, strategic planning, and sustainability, it ensures that our members and candidates are equipped with the expertise required to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. This evolution aligns with global industry demands, reinforcing our commitment to fostering highly skilled professionals who drive economic growth and corporate resilience.”

    These changes do not impact learners taking CGMA exams in 2025. A Case Study and Objective Tests study support materials pack will be launched in October to help students prepare for the May 2026 CGMA exams. CIMA has also created over 50 hours of free study support materials to help candidates progress through exams and their journey to becoming CGMA designation holders.

    Full details can be found on our website.

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
    Let's do Biz