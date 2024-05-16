Finance Accounting & Auditing
    South African finance professionals receive their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation

    On 20 June 2025, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, celebrated a new generation of accounting and finance professionals in Southern Africa who received their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation throughout 2024 at the member convocation and recognition ceremony in Johannesburg.
    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    New CGMA designation holders were celebrated recently in Johannesburg
    New CGMA designation holders were celebrated recently in Johannesburg

    Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

    I am delighted to welcome a new generation of South African accounting and finance professionals into our distinguished profession. Their unwavering resilience and commitment to achieving their ambitions have laid a strong foundation for thriving careers. The knowledge and capabilities they've gained will equip them to shape the future, driving their organisations toward excellence and leadership in a dynamic business landscape. I extend my heartfelt wishes for their continued success, development, and fulfilment in the years ahead.

    Lenise Wagner, director of markets and performance at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, added:

    Completing CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification demands dedication, focus, resilience, and perseverance. These are all the traits that will serve our members for many years to come, and it makes us at CIMA very proud to celebrate this moment with our new members. I warmly congratulate each of our new members on this remarkable career milestone and wish them every success now and in the future. Earning the CGMA designation reflects their exceptional skills, business acumen, and purpose-driven approach to accounting and finance. They are well-positioned to drive sustainable business performance, foster long-term value creation, and seize a world of exciting professional opportunities where CGMA designation holders Accelerate and Lead.

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
