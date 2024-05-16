South African finance professionals receive their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation

On 20 June 2025, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, celebrated a new generation of accounting and finance professionals in Southern Africa who received their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation throughout 2024 at the member convocation and recognition ceremony in Johannesburg.