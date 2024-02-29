Finance Accounting & Auditing
    AICPA & CIMA to host the international Engage conference in Africa for the first time

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    The world’s premier finance and accounting body, AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, will gather distinguished experts in finance, accounting, and business at its Engage 2024 conference at The Capital Zimbali Resort in Durban, South Africa, from 21 to 23 August 2024.
    AICPA & CIMA to host the international Engage conference in Africa for the first time

    The three-day conference will bring together hundreds of accounting, finance, and business professionals across Africa to discuss the latest trends affecting the profession, develop their skills, and connect with like-minded professionals.

    Delegates will have access to a range of sessions and curated content on topics such as sustainability, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, value creation, people management, and leadership in Africa, under the theme “AfriVerve 2024: Everything’s Connected”. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a host of seasoned experts, who will provide a breadth of knowledge and insights, and will walk away feeling inspired and empowered with tangible guidance.

    Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, Regional Vice President – Africa at AICPA & CIMA, says:

    “The global business landscape is transforming at an unprecedented rate, affecting organisations of all sizes and across all industries. As a result, finance and accounting professionals find themselves navigating an ever-evolving environment and need to be open to adopting new ways of working. We have designed our ENGAGE 2024 Africa agenda with this in mind, addressing the latest industry trends and providing practical insights for finance teams and their organisations. Attendees can expect a unique blend of learning and networking opportunities with local, regional, and global experts and thought leaders.”

    Keynote speakers include:

    • Dr Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien: International sustainability standards board member and founder of Growing Businesses Foundation, a non-profit organisation working with local, national, and international organisations to provide innovative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges in Nigeria.
    • Dr Mike Willis: Management practice associate professor at Cambridge Judge Business School, and former Senior Instructor – Accounting at the University of Colorado Boulder.
    • Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA: CIMA president and chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.
    • Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA: CEO of AICPA & CIMA, and president and CEO of the American Institute of CPAs.
    • Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA: Chief executive – management accounting at AICPA & CIMA.

    For more information about the conference, please visit the & CIMA ENGAGE Africa 2024: AfriVerve 2024 website AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE Africa 2024: AfriVerve 2024 website.

    Journalists interested in covering Engage Africa, either remotely or in Durban, can contact Cassius Mogoeng, moc.amic-apcia@gneogom.suissac, to obtain press credentials.

    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.

