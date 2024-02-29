Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    The Weekly Update EP:10 - The Current State of Play Inside Parliament and the GNU.

    The Weekly Update EP:10 - The Current State of Play Inside Parliament and the GNU.

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    2 South African finance and accounting experts elected to CIMA’s global governing body

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    21 Jun 2024
    21 Jun 2024
    The world’s leading professional body for management accountants, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA®) has appointed Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA, and Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA, to CIMA Council, the Institute’s governing body. They will also contribute to supporting the work of AICPA® & CIMA®, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), to advance the global accounting and finance profession worldwide.
    Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA
    Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA
    Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA
    Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA

    Moloi and Van Hoepen join 49 other volunteers who contribute to advancing the Institute's high educational and ethical standards, and promoting the management accounting profession and the CGMA designation. The CIMA Council is led by Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

    Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at the Association, said: “We are pleased to have Professor Tankiso Moloi and Rona Van Hoepen join the CIMA Council, they are both distinguished academics and have contributed to the region and the Association’s success. They are valuable additions to the Council, and I look forward to working with them to support the profession in Africa.”

    Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA, is an academic director at the Johannesburg Business School, a faculty of the University of Johannesburg. He also serves as the research chair in the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the University of Johannesburg. Moloi has also served as the chair of the African Regional Engagement Group (REG), which is responsible for advancing and promoting the accounting and finance profession and serving the Association in the continent.

    Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA, is a director and co-founder of IMPACT Financial Training Academy (Pty) Ltd, a company that offers training and consulting in Financial and Business Skills. She taught accounting and finance for nine years at the University of Pretoria, the University of Johannesburg, and North West University respectively, and has won teaching awards for her excellence. Van Hoepen also serves on the CIMA Benevolent Fund, which assists CIMA members and their families through periods of hardship.

    They both join Fungai Constantine Chikosi, FCMA, CGMA, and Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA who were appointed to the CIMA Council in 2023.

    Read more: Alfred Ramosedi, Tariro Mutizwa, AICPA & CIMA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.

    Related

    CIMA announces 91st president of the institute
    AICPA & CIMACIMA announces 91st president of the institute
    13 Jun 2024
    AICPA & CIMA CEO announces retirement
    AICPA & CIMAAICPA & CIMA CEO announces retirement
    27 May 2024
    Co-chair of world&#x2019;s largest accounting body talks to University of Pretoria students on future of finance
    AICPA & CIMACo-chair of world’s largest accounting body talks to University of Pretoria students on future of finance
    22 May 2024
    CIMA president and co-chair of the Association set to visit South Africa
    AICPA & CIMACIMA president and co-chair of the Association set to visit South Africa
    10 May 2024
    New AICPA & CIMA research shows deep divide among finance professionals about the future of finance
    AICPA & CIMANew AICPA & CIMA research shows deep divide among finance professionals about the future of finance
    29 Apr 2024
    CIMA and ICAN Membership Pathway Agreement sees first-ever accountant acquire dual designations
    AICPA & CIMACIMA and ICAN Membership Pathway Agreement sees first-ever accountant acquire dual designations
    2 Apr 2024
    CIMA and Fasset train hundreds of accountants on International Financial Reporting Standards
    AICPA & CIMACIMA and Fasset train hundreds of accountants on International Financial Reporting Standards
    1 Mar 2024
    Sustainability reporting and assurance practices of largest global companies continue to mature
    AICPA & CIMASustainability reporting and assurance practices of largest global companies continue to mature
    29 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz