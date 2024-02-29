2 South African finance and accounting experts elected to CIMA’s global governing body

The world’s leading professional body for management accountants, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA®) has appointed Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA, and Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA, to CIMA Council, the Institute’s governing body. They will also contribute to supporting the work of AICPA® & CIMA®, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), to advance the global accounting and finance profession worldwide.

Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA

Moloi and Van Hoepen join 49 other volunteers who contribute to advancing the Institute's high educational and ethical standards, and promoting the management accounting profession and the CGMA designation. The CIMA Council is led by Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at the Association, said: “We are pleased to have Professor Tankiso Moloi and Rona Van Hoepen join the CIMA Council, they are both distinguished academics and have contributed to the region and the Association’s success. They are valuable additions to the Council, and I look forward to working with them to support the profession in Africa.”

Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA, is an academic director at the Johannesburg Business School, a faculty of the University of Johannesburg. He also serves as the research chair in the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the University of Johannesburg. Moloi has also served as the chair of the African Regional Engagement Group (REG), which is responsible for advancing and promoting the accounting and finance profession and serving the Association in the continent.

Rona van Hoepen, FCMA, CGMA, is a director and co-founder of IMPACT Financial Training Academy (Pty) Ltd, a company that offers training and consulting in Financial and Business Skills. She taught accounting and finance for nine years at the University of Pretoria, the University of Johannesburg, and North West University respectively, and has won teaching awards for her excellence. Van Hoepen also serves on the CIMA Benevolent Fund, which assists CIMA members and their families through periods of hardship.

They both join Fungai Constantine Chikosi, FCMA, CGMA, and Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA who were appointed to the CIMA Council in 2023.