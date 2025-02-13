When financial excellence meets innovation, success is guaranteed for Ramtsilo Trading

In the heart of South Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape, an impactful transformation is underway. Through the collaborative efforts of Sasol and Saica Enterprise Development (Saica ED), the Financial Excellence Programme is reshaping the future of micro, small, and medium enterprises. (MSMEs). One such standout success story is that of Ramtsilo Trading (Pty) Ltd, a women-owned business founded by two visionary sisters who are turning waste into opportunity – literally.

A vision rooted in sustainability

Ramtsilo Trading is not your average brick manufacturer. The company has carved a niche in the construction industry by producing high-quality bricks from previously unrecyclable plastic materials, mining, boilers, and foundry waste to name a few. Their operations are based on a site that serves as both a collection hub for waste materials and a factory where these materials are transformed into durable bricks. The site also includes a drying area where the final products are stored before distribution. This innovative approach not only addresses environmental concerns, but also creates jobs and promotes sustainable development in the community.

The power of partnerships: Saica ED and Sasol

Recognising the potential of businesses like Ramtsilo Trading, Saica ED and Sasol launched a bespoke Financial Excellence Programme aimed at strengthening the financial capabilities of MSMEs within Sasol’s Enterprise Development portfolio.

The goal of the programme is to equip the MSMEs with the tools and knowledge needed to build robust financial systems, ensure tax compliance, and implement effective internal controls which leads to Financial Excellence and positions the MSMEs in a better position to attract funding.

Ramtsilo’s journey of growth

Since joining the programme, Ramtsilo Trading has made significant strides. The sisters have embraced the importance of financial reporting and now have a clearer understanding of their business’s financial health. With the support of Saica ED’s financial coaches and Sasol’s technical assistance, they have begun refining their reporting structures and reducing accounting queries.

Their current focus is on expansion funding – a goal that is now within reach – thanks to the foundational work laid through the financial excellence programme. The technical support from Sasol Enterprise and Supplier Development has been instrumental in enabling Ramtsilo to scale up their manufacturing processes, optimise production efficiency and improve product consistency. This support has positioned the business for greater market reach, allowing them to expand their retail customer base, meet growing demand and strengthen their impact in driving environmental innovation through recycled plastic bricks.

“The programme so far has taught us the importance of financial reporting, tax compliance, and how to ensure that our business – no matter the size – has adequate internal financial controls,” said Kedibone Tsiloane, managing director (and finance manager) at Ramtsilo Trading.

As part of the ongoing support, Saica ED conducts regular site visits to check in on the progress of the participating MSMEs in the programme. The recent visit to Ramtsilo Trading was a testament to the programme’s success as they continue the visit aimed to:

Assess the implementation of financial systems



Identify any remaining gaps or challenges



Identity milestones and provide further guidance

Ramtsilo Trading stood out not only for their innovative business model but also for their commitment to continuous improvement and learning.

Looking ahead

The story of Ramtsilo Trading is a shining example of what’s possible when visionary entrepreneurs are supported by strategic partnerships. With the continued backing of Saica ED and Sasol, the sisters behind Ramtsilo are well on their way to expanding their operations and have greater impact in their respective community.



