Igniting youth potential: A call to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs

In a world where challenges often overshadow opportunities, it is crucial to remind our youth that giving up is not an option. The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development are lighting the way forward, offering young people the tools, support, and inspiration they need to thrive through socio-economic development, skills development, and financial excellence programme initiatives that we offer.

Empowering through purpose-driven programmes:

The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development is leading the charge in youth empowerment through socio-economic development, skills development, and financial excellence programmes. These initiatives are not just about business and statistics - they are about transformation. In 2024 alone, 262 youth-owned businesses were empowered, providing them with the right support, young entrepreneurs can rise above challenges and empower the next generation of young aspiring entrepreneurs in their communities.

Spotlight on youth excellence in our programmes:

Mbavhalelo Mudau, founder of Blackcore Networking, is an example of what’s possible when youth are given the opportunity to lead. Currently part of the Financial Excellence Flagship Programme, he reflects on the significance of Youth Month and the impact of the programme:

“Remembering our roots and realising our power. It’s a time to reflect on the courage of those who stood up in 1976 and to ask ourselves how we’re using our voices, skills, and platforms today. For me, it’s about being part of a generation that doesn’t wait for change - we build it.

Being part of the programme has been a game-changer for Blackcore Networking. We’ve received valuable mentorship, exposure to industry networks and guidance on refining our business model. The support from Saica ED has helped us improve our financial planning, build stronger partnerships (with Vox Telecom, Kiyoh and Axiz), and boost our confidence in scaling up. It’s given us access to resources and opportunities we wouldn’t have had on our own”.

Through his ICT business, Mbavhalelo is not only building a future for himself but also empowering others with digital tools and opportunities.

Cleopatra Skay, founder of CleoSkay Cosmetics, a beauty brand specialising in editorial and professional makeup services who is currently part of The Hope Factory’s Youth Development Porgramme. Her vision for Youth Month is rooted in creativity, collaboration and the positive influence that the programme has had in her development.

“Youth Month is a time to honour the resilience and creativity of young South Africans. It’s a reminder that we are the change-makers. At CleoSkay Cosmetics, we’re celebrating by running youth empowerment campaigns, sharing tutorials, and collaborating with other young creatives.

Being part of the programme has offered me valuable mentorship, networking opportunities and access to business development resources. This support has empowered us to refine our brand, improve our service delivery and strengthen our entrepreneurial confidence”.

A call to corporate South Africa:

To truly scale the impact of these initiatives, corporate South Africa must step forward, by partnering with The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development so that businesses can play a pivotal role in:

Supporting youth-driven entrepreneurship



Enhancing SMME development



Create inclusive economic opportunities

Building a legacy of empowerment:

Youth empowerment is not a seasonal campaign - it’s a national imperative. As we celebrate Youth Month, let us remember that the courage of 1976 lives on in today’s young entrepreneurs. With the right support, the youth will not just survive, they will thrive, innovate and lead for the future.



