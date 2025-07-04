Finance Education & Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAMANGO-OMCSimply Financial ServicesTax Debt ComplianceOnPoint PRRealm DigitalUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Igniting youth potential: A call to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs

    In a world where challenges often overshadow opportunities, it is crucial to remind our youth that giving up is not an option. The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development are lighting the way forward, offering young people the tools, support, and inspiration they need to thrive through socio-economic development, skills development, and financial excellence programme initiatives that we offer.
    Issued by SAICA
    15 Jul 2025
    15 Jul 2025
    Igniting youth potential: A call to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs

    Empowering through purpose-driven programmes:

    The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development is leading the charge in youth empowerment through socio-economic development, skills development, and financial excellence programmes. These initiatives are not just about business and statistics - they are about transformation. In 2024 alone, 262 youth-owned businesses were empowered, providing them with the right support, young entrepreneurs can rise above challenges and empower the next generation of young aspiring entrepreneurs in their communities.

    Spotlight on youth excellence in our programmes:

    Mbavhalelo Mudau, founder of Blackcore Networking, is an example of what’s possible when youth are given the opportunity to lead. Currently part of the Financial Excellence Flagship Programme, he reflects on the significance of Youth Month and the impact of the programme:

    “Remembering our roots and realising our power. It’s a time to reflect on the courage of those who stood up in 1976 and to ask ourselves how we’re using our voices, skills, and platforms today. For me, it’s about being part of a generation that doesn’t wait for change - we build it.

    Being part of the programme has been a game-changer for Blackcore Networking. We’ve received valuable mentorship, exposure to industry networks and guidance on refining our business model. The support from Saica ED has helped us improve our financial planning, build stronger partnerships (with Vox Telecom, Kiyoh and Axiz), and boost our confidence in scaling up. It’s given us access to resources and opportunities we wouldn’t have had on our own”.

    Igniting youth potential: A call to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs

    Through his ICT business, Mbavhalelo is not only building a future for himself but also empowering others with digital tools and opportunities.

    Cleopatra Skay, founder of CleoSkay Cosmetics, a beauty brand specialising in editorial and professional makeup services who is currently part of The Hope Factory’s Youth Development Porgramme. Her vision for Youth Month is rooted in creativity, collaboration and the positive influence that the programme has had in her development.

    “Youth Month is a time to honour the resilience and creativity of young South Africans. It’s a reminder that we are the change-makers. At CleoSkay Cosmetics, we’re celebrating by running youth empowerment campaigns, sharing tutorials, and collaborating with other young creatives.

    Being part of the programme has offered me valuable mentorship, networking opportunities and access to business development resources. This support has empowered us to refine our brand, improve our service delivery and strengthen our entrepreneurial confidence”.

    A call to corporate South Africa:

    To truly scale the impact of these initiatives, corporate South Africa must step forward, by partnering with The Hope Factory and Saica Enterprise Development so that businesses can play a pivotal role in:

    • Supporting youth-driven entrepreneurship
    • Enhancing SMME development
    • Create inclusive economic opportunities

    Building a legacy of empowerment:

    Youth empowerment is not a seasonal campaign - it’s a national imperative. As we celebrate Youth Month, let us remember that the courage of 1976 lives on in today’s young entrepreneurs. With the right support, the youth will not just survive, they will thrive, innovate and lead for the future.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SAICA
    SAICA is the professional home of #DifferenceMakers - A community of passionate accountants who are leaders in business, government, and the communities they serve. CA(SA); AGA(SA) and AT(SA).
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz