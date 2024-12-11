Saica Biz Impact podcast collaborates with Proudly SA supporting small business

The Saica Biz Impact podcast, now in its second season, recently broadened its reach by partnering with the Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo for a groundbreaking outdoor live broadcast held on 17 March 2025. This marked a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a trusted news source for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

The Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo is dedicated to fostering economic upliftment by connecting businesses with local suppliers, aligning seamlessly with the podcast’s mission to empower SMEs with actionable insights and practical business tools to drive business growth. It featured discussions on critical topics such as local procurement, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

Impact in action

Being part of an event that champions local business was a major highlight for the podcast team. Alongside industry heavyweights and government representatives, the podcast hosted engaging interviews with figures like Happy Makhumalo Ngidi (chief marketing officer of Proudly SA), David Tlale (renowned South African designer), and Luncedo Mtwentwe (Saica Biz host). The summit created a platform for SMEs to share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Front-row access

With live access insights and thought-provoking discussions, the summit provided a unique opportunity to engage directly with early-stage businesses and start-ups, giving them strategies to tackle their challenges. Industry Minister Parks Tau from the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Edward Kieswetter (Sars commissioner), and others contributed their expertise.

Discussions highlighted the crucial role of SMEs in building a resilient economy and outlined key strategies for greater local economic growth.

A key highlight for the Saica Biz Impact podcast was an interview with renowned South African fashion designer David Tlale, sharing insights into the evolution of South African fashion. The discussions stressed the critical role of supporting homegrown brands to foster a culture of entrepreneurship.

The collaboration with Happy Makhumalo Ngidi, who emphasised the importance of local procurement in driving economic growth, was another standout moment. These conversations reinforced the podcast’s position as a valuable resource for SMEs.

Turning up the volume

The outdoor broadcast was a pivotal moment in positioning the Saica Biz Impact podcast as a leading voice in the SME sector, reinforcing its commitment to providing relevant and timely business insights to Saica members, key industry stakeholders, and other audiences.

As the Saica Biz Impact podcast continues to grow its audience, it remains committed to equipping SMEs with tools that will help them thrive. Its alignment with initiatives like Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo underscores its dedication to building sustainable businesses and communities.

Congratulations to Zaakir Bhamjee!

Prize: Business coaching session worth R15,000.

Beyond the impactful discussions, the Saica Biz team sought to provide tangible support to small businesses. On the ground, a competition was held offering a lucky business owner a coaching session worth R15,000.

The winner, Zaakir Bhamjee (founder of Turbo Biscuits), will receive personalised business coaching to gain insights and take their business to the next level.



