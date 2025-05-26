Discover Africa's trailblazing creatives in Facebook's latest campaign

In celebration of Africa Day, Facebook has revealed its fifth Made by Africa, loved by the world campaign, celebrating the creative brilliance and global impact of Africans from across the continent.

Lisa Naa Quama Darko captured by Gilbert Asante.

This year’s theme, "where culture meets connection,” brings together internationally recognised African creatives from diverse disciplines, uniting to create a powerful celebration of African creativity, culture and global influence.

The three short cinematic films, premiering on the Meta Africa page, takes viewers on a journey through the groundbreaking work, personal stories, and cultural influences of some of Africa’s six most dynamic creative talents. Through powerful storytelling, the campaign unites diverse art forms of film, animation, dance, music and photography into a single narrative of creativity and collaboration.

Meet the creators behind the campaign

Featuring some of the continent's most popular and loved creatives from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, the films explore themes of identity, creativity, and connection across the continent, celebrating not only their artistry, but their widespread influence and cultural resonance.

Ladipoe (Rapper) x Fat Boy Animations (Animation)

Lisa Quama (Dancer) x Gilbert Asante (Photographer)

David Tlale (Fashion Designer) x Ofentse Mwase (Videographer)

Commenting, Kezia Anim-Addo, communications director, Africa, Middle East & Turkey (AMET), said: “We’re incredibly excited to shine a spotlight and celebrate just some of the amazing creative talent that casts a light on our African culture and connects us to the world. Facebook is a leading place for conversations around cultural moments, and through this campaign, we’re not only celebrating individual success stories – we’re also showcasing how culture and social media together can drive meaningful connection and inspiration.”