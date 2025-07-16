Lifestyle Food & Wine
    Proudly SA's Local Wine Expo returns to Mzansi this July

    The countdown has begun for the 2025 edition of the Proudly South African Local Wine Expo where consumers and wine connoisseurs alike will once again get an opportunity to indulge in their favourite tipple and unearth and appraise the hidden gems from the country’s vineyards.
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Hosted under the theme: 'Local wine serves the best sip;, approximately 30 local wine makers will exhibit their finest vintages that cater to the palate of seasoned connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.

    The Local Wine Expo will take place at the Prison Break Market, a partner of the Local Wine Expo, in Johannesburg between 24 and 27 July. The event serves as one of the many access-to-market opportunities that Proudly SA prides itself on offering to Proudly SA member companies in the industry.

    An exclusive dedicated buyers' session will take place on Thursday, 24 July, creating a valuable platform for trade buyers to connect directly with local winemakers, explore new varietals, and secure future listings that will help elevate these homegrown brands.

    Happy Makhumalo Ngidi, chief marketing officer of Proudly SA, says the Local Wine Expo is a strategic intervention that supports emerging winemakers by providing them with a platform that enhances their brand visibility and equips them with the requisite tools they require for their businesses to thrive alongside long-established brands that are household names.

    “We are looking forward to hosting the Local Wine Expo, which has grown in stature to become a must-attend event on the wine tasting calendar in Johannesburg. Whether you prefer to take a swig of the full-bodied and robust red wine or opt for the tart and refreshing sip of a refreshing chardonnay, the Proudly SA Local Wine Expo has the aperitif that caters to your taste. But whatever grape varietal rocks your boat, by choosing a local wine, you are not only guaranteed to delight your senses with the best wines that our country has to offer, but you will also be contributing to the growth of the local wine industry and fostering job creation. So, let’s all raise a glass and toast to local excellence and become heroes that will rescue some wines trapped in a bottle,” says Ngidi.

    Attendees of the Local Wine Expo will have the opportunity to engage with these wine exhibitors, learn about their unique winemaking techniques, and savour a beautiful array of fine wines.

    The consumer Local Wine Expo schedule is as follows:

    • Friday, July 25: 15:00 - 22:00
    • Saturday, July 26: 12:00 - 22:00
    • Sunday, July 26: 12:00 – 22:00

    Spaces are limited, so be sure to secure your spot now!

    *Strictly no children under the age of 18 will be allowed at the venue. In the spirit of promoting safe driving, Proudly SA requests that guests drink responsibly and never drive under the influence of alcohol. Patrons are encouraged to use e-hailing or chauffeur services or to have sober designated drivers.

