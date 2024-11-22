Marketing & Media OOH
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQAAA School of AdvertisingPenquinIncubetaBizcommunity.comMultiChoiceDMASAHuman8Hoorah DigitalTopco MediaSocial PlacesIMC ConferenceChilliengineSauce AdvertisingRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

OOH News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    R100k in street pole ads granted to entrepreneurs

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    Adreach and Proudly South African have joined forces in a strategic partnership to help small businesses access affordable advertising and grow their visibility.

    The collaboration combines Adreach’s expertise in Out-of-Home advertising with Proudly South African’s mission to promote local products and services, offering entrepreneurs the tools to reach new audiences and drive economic growth.

    Small entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from the agreement. Source: Supplied.
    Small entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from the agreement. Source: Supplied.

    Central to this partnership is Adreach’s street pole advertising network, which provides an affordable and effective way for small businesses to raise their profile. As part of the initiative, five Proudly South African member businesses have been awarded R100,000 worth of street pole advertising each. These businesses will benefit from three months of exposure in targeted areas, enabling them to connect with local consumers and expand their market presence.

    Zuza Mbatha, the newly appointed CEO of Adreach said: “In the spirit of Ubuntu, which embodies shared values and principles, this partnership signifies our dedication to collective growth. Both Proudly South African and Adreach recognise that when we invest in local businesses, we strengthen our economy and uplift our communities. Together, we can create opportunities that transform lives and pave the way for a brighter future.

    Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, acting CEO for Proudly South African added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Adreach. Our missions are interconnected; by working together, we can amplify our efforts to encourage local procurement and consumer habits that favour South African products and services. This partnership embodies a commitment to job creation and economic empowerment.”

    Read more: advertising, entrepreneurs, ADreach, Proudly SA, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz