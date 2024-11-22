R100k in street pole ads granted to entrepreneurs

Adreach and Proudly South African have joined forces in a strategic partnership to help small businesses access affordable advertising and grow their visibility.

The collaboration combines Adreach’s expertise in Out-of-Home advertising with Proudly South African’s mission to promote local products and services, offering entrepreneurs the tools to reach new audiences and drive economic growth.

Small entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from the agreement. Source: Supplied.

Central to this partnership is Adreach’s street pole advertising network, which provides an affordable and effective way for small businesses to raise their profile. As part of the initiative, five Proudly South African member businesses have been awarded R100,000 worth of street pole advertising each. These businesses will benefit from three months of exposure in targeted areas, enabling them to connect with local consumers and expand their market presence.

Zuza Mbatha, the newly appointed CEO of Adreach said: “In the spirit of Ubuntu, which embodies shared values and principles, this partnership signifies our dedication to collective growth. Both Proudly South African and Adreach recognise that when we invest in local businesses, we strengthen our economy and uplift our communities. Together, we can create opportunities that transform lives and pave the way for a brighter future.

Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, acting CEO for Proudly South African added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Adreach. Our missions are interconnected; by working together, we can amplify our efforts to encourage local procurement and consumer habits that favour South African products and services. This partnership embodies a commitment to job creation and economic empowerment.”