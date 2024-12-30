366 years of South African wine: Excitement builds for annual Wine Harvest Commemorative Event

The anticipation for the annual Wine Harvest Commemorative Event is palpable as the South African wine industry prepares to celebrate its 366th year. This gathering will take place on Thursday, 6 February 2025, at the historic Groot Constantia Wine Estate. The event honours the origins of the South African wine industry and recognises the achievements of those who inspire new levels of excellence.

South Africa's wine heritage is unique, with the country able to pinpoint the exact origin of its wine industry to a diary entry dated 2 February 1659: Today, praise be to God, wine was made for the first time from Cape grapes. This precise historical record sets South Africa apart in the global wine industry.

2025 Wine Harvest Commemorative Event

The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event, initiated by the board of Groot Constantia, is a black-tie event that promises a night of elegance and reflection. As Jean Naudé, CEO of Groot Constantia, aptly expresses: "It is again a privilege for Groot Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine-producing farm and a custodian of heritage, to organise and host the annual Wine Harvest Commemorative Event. This festive occasion celebrates the commitment of dedicated people over centuries towards the common goal of quality wine production. At the event, we honour the current leaders in their fields for carrying the tradition of dedication into the future."

The event pays tribute and bestows recognition in the following categories: 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership, Growing Inclusivity, Wine Advancement, and Viti- and Viniculture. For the first time, the Wine Harvest Commemorative Event will include the Wine Agri-Worker category, celebrating the invaluable contributions of vineyard, cellar, and farm workers who form the backbone of South Africa's wine industry – an initiative in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards.

Front left to right: Dr Erna Blancquaert, 2023 honouree in the Viti- and Viniculture category; Carmen Stevens, 2022 recipient of the 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership; Cathy Marston, 2024 honouree in the Wine Advancement category; Dawid Saayman, 2024 honouree in the Viti- and Viniculture category; Norma Ratcliff, 2015 recipient of the 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership; Ilse Ruthford, 2024 honouree for Growing Inclusivity, Wendy Jonker, 2023 honouree in the Wine Advancement category.Back left to right: Rydal Jeftha, 2023 honouree for Growing Inclusivity; Jan Scannell, 2014 recipient of the 1659 award for Visionary Leadership; Ken Forrester, 2023 recipient of the 1659 award for Visionary Leadership; and Tim Hutchinson, 2024 recipient of the 1659 award for Visionary Leadership.

South Africa's wine industry evolution

Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine – a non-profit company that provides critical support services to the players within the wine and brandy industry value chain – reflects on the rich history and dynamic future of South African wine: "We stand at a remarkable milestone that bridges our heritage with an exciting future as we move closer to commemorating the 366th anniversary of South African wine. That first pressing of grapes at the Cape in 1659 was more than just the birth of our wine industry. It was the beginning of a story that would shape South Africa's agricultural identity and global presence. Today, our wine industry represents world-class products and our people's resilience, innovation, diversity and spirit. Since the inception of our industry 366 years ago, we have made more than just wine, we've grown communities, preserved traditions, and consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence. And a future focused on inclusivity and diversity heralds new heights for a proud industry. Cheers to the amazing story of South African wine."

South Africa's wine tourism triumph

''We are thrilled to honour 366 years of South African wine. The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event marks the beginning of the harvest season and serves as a remarkable celebration of the Western Cape’s rich heritage and world-renowned wine tourism offerings,” says Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander. “This occasion not only recognises the enduring legacy of our winemakers but also highlights the significant role the wine sector plays in driving our economy. With 20 wine routes across the Western Cape and a diverse wine tourism sector, the Western Cape continues to be a world-class wine destination and sought-after source market," Stander adds.

The 366th anniversary of South African wine

This year, the celebration promises to be a memorable night, featuring performances by the internationally acclaimed Tygerberg Children's Choir, led by conductor Karina Erasmus. Guests will experience a night of music, camaraderie, and a deep appreciation for one of South Africa's most cherished industries.

The event is made possible through the generous support of Groot Constantia, Standard Bank, Air France-KLM, Western Cape Department of Agriculture, South Africa Wine, Wesgro, Cape Town Tourism, Die Burger, MCC Labels, and Seabourne Logistics.

Secure your spot at this glamorous gathering

Book Wine Harvest Commemorative Event tickets (R1,300 VAT included per person). Visit www.sawineharvest.co.za for more details.




