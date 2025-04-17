Honouring the faces behind South Africa's wine

The recent Wine Harvest Commemorative Event celebrated the immense contributions of five visionary figures who have significantly influenced the South African wine industry. This year’s honourees continued the tradition of recognising outstanding leaders. Johann Krige received the 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership, Praisy Dlamini was honoured in the Growing Inclusivity category, Bennie Howard in the Wine Advancement category, Jan Booysen in the Viti- and Viniculture category and Marcus Lewis was the first recipient honoured in the new Wine Agri-Worker category – highlighting the industry’s diverse talents.

Wine Harvest Commemorative Event recipients

Groot Constantia, the oldest wine-producing farm in South Africa, has the privilege of hosting this annual celebration. “The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event is generously supported by premium partner Standard Bank, alongside Groot Constantia, Air France-KLM, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, South Africa Wine, Wesgro, Die Burger, Cape Town Tourism, MCC Labels, and Seabourne Logistics. The event not only honours individuals but also strengthens the bonds within the community,” says Jean Naudé, CEO of Groot Constantia, emphasising the farm’s long-standing connection to this proud tradition.

A spirit of unity and shared purpose

“South African wine is renowned globally and serves as a true ambassador for the country’s tourism and hospitality,” states Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “This is a fantastic chance to highlight our wine regions to the world, inviting more international visitors to discover the unique charm of our vineyards. Our wine tourism is thriving, and this is South Africa’s opportunity to sparkle on the world stage.”

Brendan Jacobs, head of Agribusiness at Standard Bank, echoes this sentiment, stating: “The wine industry has always adapted and thrived in the face of change. We are proud to support an event that recognises those driving its evolution, and we remain committed to empowering the industry’s future leaders.”

Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro, adds: “The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event is an opportunity to showcase the excellence of South African wine. This industry is an important contributor to our regional economy, as it contributes to tourism and exports.”

The 2025 Wine Harvest Commemorative Event introduced a brand new category to its esteemed list of honourees: Wine Agri-Worker. “The blessing of the harvest serves as a humbling moment,” reflects Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape minister of Agriculture. “It was a proud moment when the Western Cape Department of Agriculture selected Marcus Lewis as the inaugural Wine Agri-Worker. The initiative honours the invaluable efforts of vineyard, cellar, and farm workers, who are instrumental to the success of South Africa’s wine industry.”

Marcus Lewis Q&A

The Wine Agri-Worker category honours agri-workers whose passion and dedication symbolise the vital role they play in the sustainability and growth of the South African wine industry.

Q: Can you share your main harvest duties at Kanonkop Wine Estate and how you inspire industry peers?

A: During the harvest season, my primary responsibility is to manage the grape-receiving process. I oversee everything from sorting the bins and ensuring the right cultivar enters the cellar to assisting with fermentation, pressing, and racking of wine. Quality is our priority, and I ensure all tasks meet our high standards. After harvest, we focus on processes like pump-overs and barrel management. I believe that ‘Every seed you plant holds the potential for a bountiful harvest,’ so when it comes to motivating other agri-workers, I like to provide them with opportunities for professional development, consistently recognise their hard work, and highlight their vital role in feeding communities.

Johann Krige and Marcus Lewis

Johann Krige Q&A

The 1659 Award for Visionary Leadership honours an individual whose innovative contributions have had a profound and lasting impact on their industry.

Q: How does your ‘back to the future’ mindset steer your leadership in South Africa’s wine industry, and what exciting innovations do you foresee to ensure South African wines, especially Kanonkop, remain leading on the world stage?

A: Operating within a vibrant, young, innovative industry, people tend to forget the past. So, I first analyse what is working before introducing ‘new innovative’ ideas. This approach aligns with my motto, ‘Do not reinvent the wheel’. Also, I believe in not looking ‘outside the box’ for answers. If you know your industry well, the answers lie ‘inside the box’. As for the future of the international wine market, it is impossible to forecast due to many short-term variables. It’s important to be aware of trends and manage what is within your control without knee-jerk reactions. Ultimately, the simple answer is to produce the best quality at a certain price point in this ever-evolving market.

Praisy Dlamini Q&A

The Growing Inclusivity category celebrates recipients who have set inspiring examples by breaking barriers and enhancing the inclusivity and image of the South African wine industry.

Q: What are the essential strategies for enhancing inclusivity in the wine industry, and how has the Adama Wines bursary scheme transformed recipients’ lives and fostered inclusivity?

A: With fostering inclusivity, adopting and embracing diversity at all levels – from leadership to the supply chain is vital. Continuous mentorship and stable, positive support are crucial as individuals face different challenges, and intentional mentorship can lead to successful outcomes in a diverse environment. The Adama Wines bursary provides essential financial support to young people within our community, enabling them to pursue their studies and career aspirations without the burden of financial stress.

Bennie Howard Q&A

The Wine Advancement category acknowledges individuals or institutions that have enhanced the image and responsible consumption of wine while promoting the South African wine industry.

Q: How has your mentorship moulded budding winemakers and the wine scene? Plus, how have you championed South African wine heritage globally?

A: I always believe in living by example. My mentors taught me to follow in their footsteps, and I hope young winemakers and consumers will learn from me in the same way. The philosophy of wine as a lifestyle is the main message, emphasising how to use wine in moderation to be enjoyed by all. I have been fortunate to have many platforms to address people on wine. As an accomplished speaker and one of the first Cape Wine Masters to qualify in 1983, I have interacted with wine-tasting circles, been a guest speaker at many events, and participated in media, radio, and television interviews.

Jan Booysen Q&A

The Viti- and Viniculture category recognises those who have revolutionised the wine-making industry with new ideas and technologies, significantly benefitting the South African wine industry.

Q: Share your pioneering research projects and their industry impact. Plus, what green practices have you spearheaded?

A: For more than five decades, I have made significant contributions to the wine industry through pioneering research and technology transfer. My leadership, particularly in research on the Grapevine leafroll virus, has had a lasting impact, with the South African wine industry still benefiting from the leafroll control strategy. I have also played a crucial role in developing the first long-term strategic vision for the industry, Vision 2020, which optimised the value chain from terroir to customer. This vision promoted best practices in viticulture and winemaking, enhancing productivity and sustainability.

In celebrating these remarkable individuals and their contributions, the Wine Harvest Commemorative Event honours the past and sets the stage for a promising future.




