South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementFusionDesignKaya 959Northlink CollegeMoonsportEverlyticMDNTVNielsenIQMediaHeads 360eatbigfishPrimedia BroadcastingGreatstockClockworkMedia24Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    PR as SEO on steroids - How FusionDesign shapes the story before the internet does

    Carmen Lerm still remembers the early days of marketing, when “storytelling” meant glossy brochures and carefully staged photos. As the founder and visual communication specialist at FusionDesign and West Coast Way, she’s watched the landscape shift - fast. “Today, PR is SEO on steroids,” she says. “It’s not just about looking good; it’s about owning your story online before the internet tells it for you.”
    Issued by FusionDesign
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    The powerhouse duo at FusionDesign: Founder Carmen Lerm, and operations and production manager, Zubeida Abrahams.
    The powerhouse duo at FusionDesign: Founder Carmen Lerm, and operations and production manager, Zubeida Abrahams.

    Beside her, Zubeida Abrahams, operations and production manager, nods. She knows the power of getting it right - and the risks of letting competitors shape your narrative. “In tourism and hospitality, your story is your currency,” Zubeida explains. “If it’s not factually correct, unique, and true to your brand, you’re just another echo in the noise.”

    FusionDesign, an Africa-based creative design and PR agency, specialises in destination marketing - the kind that puts travel businesses on the map, literally and figuratively. For Carmen and Zubeida, success isn’t about duplicating a competitor’s formula. It’s about weaving a fact-driven, visually stunning, and strategically optimised brand narrative that search engines - and people - can’t ignore.

    From premium F&B brands to iconic people-driven destinations, FusionDesign’s integrated approach blends visual design, public relations, and social media mastery. They don’t just promote; they become brand ambassadors, breathing life into campaigns that contribute to South Africa’s tourism success.

    “AI is making the playing field noisier,” Carmen adds, “but it’s also giving us the tools to be sharper, faster, and more precise.” For FusionDesign, that means harnessing AI to amplify creativity - while keeping the heart of every campaign human.

    After all, in a world of algorithms, it’s still the right story, told the right way, that wins.

    If you’re looking for a creative design and PR agency with specialist knowledge in the travel and tourism industries, then email Carmen Lerm at az.oc.ngisednoisuf@nemrac or Zubeida Abrahams at az.oc.ngisednoisuf@adiebuz. Stay up to date with FusionDesign on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

    Read more: PR strategy, destination marketing, FusionDesign, visual communication
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    FusionDesign
    For over 25 years, FusionDesign has been leading the way in strengthening connections for brands of all sizes across multiple industries around the globe, which include tourism, hospitality, events, FMCG, healthcare, technology, finance and energy sectors, to name a few. Today, we are regarded as one of the premier Public Relations and Visual/Creative Communication experts in Cape Town, South Africa.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz