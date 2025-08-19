PR as SEO on steroids - How FusionDesign shapes the story before the internet does

Carmen Lerm still remembers the early days of marketing, when “storytelling” meant glossy brochures and carefully staged photos. As the founder and visual communication specialist at FusionDesign and West Coast Way , she’s watched the landscape shift - fast. “Today, PR is SEO on steroids,” she says. “It’s not just about looking good; it’s about owning your story online before the internet tells it for you.”

The powerhouse duo at FusionDesign: Founder Carmen Lerm, and operations and production manager, Zubeida Abrahams.

Beside her, Zubeida Abrahams, operations and production manager, nods. She knows the power of getting it right - and the risks of letting competitors shape your narrative. “In tourism and hospitality, your story is your currency,” Zubeida explains. “If it’s not factually correct, unique, and true to your brand, you’re just another echo in the noise.”

FusionDesign, an Africa-based creative design and PR agency, specialises in destination marketing - the kind that puts travel businesses on the map, literally and figuratively. For Carmen and Zubeida, success isn’t about duplicating a competitor’s formula. It’s about weaving a fact-driven, visually stunning, and strategically optimised brand narrative that search engines - and people - can’t ignore.

From premium F&B brands to iconic people-driven destinations, FusionDesign’s integrated approach blends visual design, public relations, and social media mastery. They don’t just promote; they become brand ambassadors, breathing life into campaigns that contribute to South Africa’s tourism success.

“AI is making the playing field noisier,” Carmen adds, “but it’s also giving us the tools to be sharper, faster, and more precise.” For FusionDesign, that means harnessing AI to amplify creativity - while keeping the heart of every campaign human.

After all, in a world of algorithms, it’s still the right story, told the right way, that wins.

