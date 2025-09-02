Africa's leading green hotel – Hotel Verde strikes gold!

Back-to-back victory at World Travel Awards.

Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport has once again been recognised as ‘Africa’s Leading Green Hotel’ at the 2025 World Travel Awards, marking its second consecutive win. This prestigious accolade was presented at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held on 28 June 2025 at the Johari Rotana in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The event brought together tourism and hospitality dignitaries from across the region to celebrate excellence and innovation.

James Vos, Mayoral Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town, praised this achievement, stating: “This award is a powerful recognition of Cape Town’s leadership in responsible and sustainable tourism. Hotel Verde continues to set the benchmark for what it means to operate with purpose and innovation in today’s travel landscape. As we finalise our new tourism strategy for Cape Town, sustainability will be a cornerstone – because this is what travellers are increasingly seeking, and because it creates meaningful economic opportunities for our city.

"Tourism is a key economic driver, bringing in investment, supporting local jobs, and generating significant economic spinoffs. It’s establishments like Hotel Verde that show how luxury and eco-consciousness can go hand in hand, and I applaud their ongoing efforts to lead by example.” Hotel Verde is truly delivering on the city’s vision of sustainability, embodying the ideals of eco-friendly luxury and setting a remarkable standard for others to follow.

Mario Delicio and James Vos

“We are deeply honoured to receive the award for ‘Africa’s Leading Green Hotel’ 2025,” said Mario Delicio, owner and director of Hotel Verde. “As one of nine nominees in the category, winning this award for the second time running is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. At Hotel Verde, we believe that environmentally friendly practices are not just a trend but a necessity for the future of hospitality; it is our ethos, our vision, and what we practice daily.”

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, is renowned for acknowledging, rewarding, and celebrating organisations that push the boundaries of excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Among the celebrated achievements, Hotel Verde stood out for its groundbreaking sustainable initiatives, securing its spot as the greenest hotel in Africa. Honourees in other categories included establishments like the Eden Bleu Hotel in Seychelles, which earned the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Conference Hotel’.

Chale Island in Kenya was celebrated as ‘Africa’s Leading Private Island Resort’. Mauritius received acclaim as the ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination’. Additionally, Kitulo National Park in Tanzania was honoured as ‘Africa’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

A timeline dotted with green awards

Hotel Verde is conveniently located just four minutes from Cape Town International Airport, offering a green oasis right outside South Africa’s second busiest airport. This 4-star, carbon-neutral haven seamlessly combines eco-friendliness with top-notch comfort, providing an environmentally friendly retreat without sacrificing modern conveniences. Since its inception in 2013, Hotel Verde has consistently led the charge in eco-friendly practices. In 2014, Hotel Verde became Africa’s first hotel to offer 100% carbon-neutral accommodation and conferencing, earning platinum certification from the Heritage Environmental Management Programme.

With 70% greater energy efficiency than other hotels in Cape Town, it is celebrated for its innovative green features and water-saving technologies, receiving numerous awards for its leadership in sustainable hospitality. As the first hotel in South Africa to achieve Net Zero Waste certification through the Green Building Council in 2024, it has set a benchmark for eliminating waste and maximising resource efficiency. Achieving LEED Platinum certification in 2014, Hotel Verde was the first in Africa and the sixth globally to reach this level of sustainable building design.

The hotel’s beautiful wetland provides a serene backdrop for its 151 elegantly appointed rooms, each designed with sustainability at heart. Hotel Verde goes beyond accommodation in a green setting; it’s an experience crafted for the environmentally conscious traveller. With facilities such as the Nuovo Restaurant & Bar, Verde Vita Spa & Wellness Centre, multiple state-of-the-art conference venues and leisure spaces, guests can indulge in relaxation or productivity, all while maintaining a clear conscience.

Hotel Verde is committed to sustainability and actively encourages guest participation in its eco-friendly initiatives. Guests can help minimise resource usage by engaging in activities such as jogging on the eco-trail or using bicycles at the gym to generate power for the hotel. Additionally, the hotel hosts weekly Earth Hour events, during which non-essential equipment and lights are turned off for one hour to raise awareness about energy conservation. To further reduce their carbon footprint, Hotel Verde provides complimentary electric shuttles that transport guests to and from Cape Town International Airport, which produce zero direct carbon emissions.

With a golden promise of a carbon-neutral stay, guests leave not only rejuvenated but also empowered, knowing their visit has contributed positively to the environment. Hotel Verde is a true sanctuary where luxury meets responsibility, inviting all who enter to rest, relax, and rejoice in the beauty of conscious travel.

Caron van Rooyen, general manager of Hotel Verde, says: “Our commitment to sustainability shines through in our holistic approach, which includes renewable energy usage, advanced water-saving technologies, and comprehensive waste management practices. We engage our guests through educational programmes and encourage participation in eco-friendly activities, such as carbon offset programmes and Verdino’s – our in-house currency – offered to guests in return for practising sustainability initiatives onsite.”

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism and Caron van Rooyen, general manager at Hotel Verde

With this accolade, Hotel Verde proudly stands among the global pioneers in green hospitality. “Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword in tourism anymore; it is non-negotiable,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “Hotel Verde has once again shown that there is no need to compromise on comfort or quality to be climate conscious. Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved recognition; their win is a win for Cape Town and for the future of responsible travel.”

Renowned as Africa’s most eco-friendly hotel, Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport takes pride in advancing sustainable tourism in South Africa. The hotel inspires both the hospitality industry and travellers to adopt environmentally conscious practices. Hotel Verde extends its sincere gratitude to all who have cast their votes, the guests who have enjoyed their stay, and the broader community for their ongoing support. Honoured as a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards recipient, Hotel Verde is recognised for its exceptional quality, ranking it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

For more information about Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport and its sustainability practices, visit www.hotelverde.com.



