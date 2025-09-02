SA tourism leaders urge action to secure growth ahead of 2026

South Africa’s tourism industry faces a narrow window to strengthen its competitiveness and unlock growth before 2026, say industry leaders.

At the 2025 Hospitality Industry Think Tank in Johannesburg, operators, policymakers, and experts highlighted urgent priorities to diversify destinations, embed sustainability, and improve skills and infrastructure across the sector.

Diversifying beyond Cape Town and Kruger

Cape Town and the Kruger National Park remain key draws, but over-reliance on these destinations leaves much of the country’s tourism potential untapped.

David Frost, Satsa CEO, stressed the need for “bundled regional products that add value and keep visitors in the country longer. Bush, berg, beach, gastronomy, adventure, not just the Big Five and Table Mountain”, calling for collaboration between local operators, provincial tourism bodies, and airlines to align marketing and booking channels.

Sustainability as an operating principle

Delegates highlighted that sustainability must move beyond marketing to become part of daily operations.

Chris Godenir, hospitality veteran, noted: “Sustainability is not a campaign, it’s cultural. When staff live it every day, from reducing waste to supporting local suppliers, guests feel the authenticity and community’s benefit.”

Environmental and social responsibility must be built into staff training, procurement decisions and daily routines. For younger travellers and potential employees, authenticity in sustainability is increasingly a deciding factor.

Building a skilled, future-ready workforce

The sector’s potential to create jobs is hindered by slow and complex SETA grant processes.

Leaders called for a centralised industry-owned training initiative to equip young people with transferable skills, from front-of-house service to back-office operations, and ensure meaningful participation for black entrepreneurs beyond meeting the 51% BEE ownership threshold.

Real empowerment requires pathways for black entrepreneurs to own and operate tourism assets, coupled with mentorship, procurement opportunities and long-term partnerships.

Harnessing AI to enhance guest experience

Artificial intelligence can streamline operations and free staff to focus on personalised service.

Natalia Rosa, CEO of Big Ambitions, said: “AI is not about replacing people, but freeing them up to be more human. If we get it right, the technology will give guests more of what they want, which is genuine connection.”

For AI to add real value, businesses must capture and share institutional knowledge rather than allow it to remain with a few individuals.

Visa reform and market access

Simplifying entry processes for high-potential markets such as India and China could boost visitor numbers significantly.

Delegates emphasised achievable changes like e-visas, visas-on-arrival, and faster processing times.

With millions of outbound travellers from these markets seeking new destinations, South Africa could see a substantial uplift in arrivals if barriers to entry are reduced.

Cost-effective marketing for maximum impact

Small-scale influencer campaigns, creator-led familiarisation trips, and platforms like TikTok were highlighted as ways to increase visibility with minimal spend.

Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, MD of Club Med Southern Africa, said: “We must tell the story of South Africa in a way that makes people want to stay longer. You might come for the safari, but you stay for the beaches, the culture, the food.”

Urgency to act

Chris Snyman, chief development officer at Dream Hotels & Resorts, summarised: “Diversifying our destination offer, embedding sustainability, fixing the skills pipeline, embracing AI, pushing for visa reform and marketing smarter are all within our reach.

"We cannot wait for policy changes or perfect conditions, we must start now, so that by 2026 South Africa is stronger, more competitive and more resilient.”

With coordinated action from both public and private stakeholders, South Africa’s tourism industry can move from potential to performance before 2026.