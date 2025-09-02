Emirates Group targets South African IT talent in global hiring drive

The Emirates Group is looking to South Africa’s pool of IT talent as part of its latest global recruitment drive, with dedicated information sessions planned for Johannesburg on 27 September and Cape Town on 28 September 2025.

More than 200 specialised IT roles are available, covering areas such as software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, IT architecture, product management, and digital workplace solutions.

The sessions form part of the group’s broader plan to recruit 17,300 professionals across 350 roles worldwide in the current financial year.

Ali Serdar Yakut, Emirates Group’s executive vice president IT, said the company is targeting top-tier technical talent to support innovation across its airline and air services businesses.

“We are investing in the technologies of tomorrow and upskilling our employees to stay ahead of the curve. To support this vision, we are keen to attract top talent to be part of our IT workforce,” Yakut said.

What candidates can expect

The recruitment sessions will offer insights into working at Emirates Group IT, living in Dubai, and the types of innovation projects under way. Candidates will also have the opportunity to engage with IT managers and recruitment leads about job openings, compensation, benefits, and career development.

The Group’s IT teams support over 40 brands and businesses globally, working on projects such as AI-driven catering optimisation, biometric check-in, self-service bag drop, and cargo management systems.

Available technologies include cloud services, microservices, API management, robotics, biometrics, ERP systems, and programming languages such as ReactJS, Java, .NET, and Python.

Training opportunities include technical courses, e-learning, hackathons, and bootcamps, as well as initiatives supporting women in tech and cross-skilling.

Application process

IT professionals interested in the South African recruitment sessions must register in advance to be shortlisted. To apply for IT careers at the Emirates Group, click here.