    Retail Exhibitions & Events

    Proudly SA'S Buy Local Summit kicks off

    17 Mar 2025
    Proudly South African’s annual Buy Local Summit and Expo is underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng.
    Source: https://x.com/ProudlySA

    Taking place from 17-18 March 2025, the summit will see over 200 exhibitors show off their wares while panel discussions will also be held.

    The summit will promote locally made products and services, with 2025 marking the 13th edition of the summit.

    The summit will also see Proudly South African engaging various private sector organisations to adopt localisation commitments.

    “Through these Localisation Commitments, Proudly SA aims to foster an industry culture that prioritises locally manufactured goods and services, thereby uplifting communities and creating essential jobs,” Proudly South Africa said ahead of the start of the summit.

    Speakers at the summit include Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile, while the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is also expected to address the gathering.

    In recent years, there has been a notable increase in private sector businesses leading the charge to enhance their local procurement initiatives.

    The efforts of companies committed to supporting local production not only enhance their own financial performance but also transforms lives through job creation.

    Proudly South African is a membership-based organisation, and only companies that have been audited and approved are entitled to carry the logo, which is a sign that a product or service meets local content thresholds and above all, quality standards.

    Proudly South African works with the public and private sectors to promote increased levels of local procurement through supply chain structures and with consumers to change habits of every day store and online purchases.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
