Nyaladzi Moyo named new commercial director for Danone SA

Nyaladzi Moy has been appointed as the new commercial director for Danone Southern Africa, effective as of 1 March 2025.

Nyaladzi Moy, commercial director for Danone Southern Africa. Image supplied

Nyaladzi, affectionately known as “Nyala”, joins the team with an impressive depth of knowledge and experience in the commercial sector.

In his previous role, he served as sales director at Beiersdorf Southern Africa where he led a team of 48 people and achieved superior annual net sales in the company. He spearheaded significant improvements within in-store execution, revenue growth management, and sales capability development.

“Nyaladzi is a strong match for our brand and our people. I am confident that his expertise, and leadership will prove to be invaluable as we continue to advance our commercial strategy and growth within South Africa,” says Hendrik Born, general manager at Danone Southern Africa.

Moyo holds an MBA from Warwick Business School, awarded with Merit, and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Nelson Mandela University, in Commercial Law and Management. His career spans over 13 years with previous roles held at Procter & Gamble Canada and South Africa.

Nyaladzi has not only proven his excellence in market strategy, category sales and shopper-based design, but has also earned accreditation for his contributions in export trade and ability to identify and act on export market opportunities” adds Born.

“I am truly excited to join a team dedicated to developing meaningful and sustainable food solutions for South Africans. My goal is to leverage my skills and expertise to drive and strengthen our key growth initiatives while actively supporting the team in collaborative efforts to achieve our shared vision of success,” says Moyo.

“The future of Danone South Africa is bright under the leadership of Nyaladzi Moyo. His passion and flair for collaboration, combined with our highly engaged team, boasts continued success for the business,” concludes Born.