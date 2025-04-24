Danone Southern Africa receives B Corp Certification

Danone Southern Africa has received the global B Corp Certification, reportedly a first for the FMCG sector in South Africa.

Image supplied

According to Hendrik Born, general manager at Danone Southern Africa, given the rise in greenwashing, B Corporation certification has become the gold standard for proving a business’s genuine commitment to social and environmental impact.

“Originating in the US in 2006, the B Corp movement now spans 102 countries and 160 industries, with over 9,500 companies certified worldwide – a clear signal to consumers, employees, and investors that a company is using business as a force for good.”

“In fact, B Corps (Benefit Corporations) certification cuts through the noise — offering consumers and stakeholders a trusted, globally recognised benchmark. As a result, becoming the biggest multinational in South Africa to receive B Corp status not only complements our sustainability goals under the three pillars of Health, Nature and People, but verifies our efforts at the highest known level, worldwide.”

“Danone Southern Africa is one of only 14 companies in South Africa – and the only FMCG company - to have achieved this certification. Certainly, the process for BCorp certification is rigorous, as it relies on intense impact assessments from employees, to customers, governance, the communities in which they operate as well as the environment, but it provides a certified mark of trust for consumers when purchasing,” adds Born.

B Lab CEO Lucy Muigai states that Danone’s global commitment to becoming B Corp certified paves the way for other corporations to pursue B Corp certification.

“Scaling up our accreditation for large multinational organisations is challenging, both legally and operationally. However, it also raises business standards, inspiring corporations to act as a force for good. We believe Danone's unique certification in the local FMCG sector will encourage more multinational companies to create social and economic value,” says Lucy Muigai, chief executive office of B Lab Africa.

The world is changing and no longer is it good enough for companies to merely have ESG targets in place and loosely report on these. Consumers expect higher verified levels of social and environmental performance, as well as complete transparency and accountability.

“At Danone, we realise that the health of the planet and the health of our people are interconnected and therefore ensuring we have a real impact is what we are striving for, and this B Corp certification is testament to this,” says Born.

As more companies, like Danone, achieve B Corp certification, they are helping to drive a broader industry shift toward accountability and purpose. For consumers, it builds trust. For businesses, it offers a clear path to balancing profit with lasting impact — proving that responsible business isn’t just possible, it’s the future

“A B Corp certification is not just a badge of honour—it is a powerful testament to a company's dedication to sustainability, ethics, and positive impact and we are proud to be part of this new age of sustainable business – profit for purpose!” concludes Born.