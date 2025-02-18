New leadership announced for construction industry body

The Association of South African Quantity Surveyors (ASAQS) has welcomed Nolubabalo Tsolo as its new executive director. Tsolo, a professional quantity surveyor (PrQS), brings over 17 years of diverse experience in both the private and public sectors, having worked on a variety of construction projects. This appointment follows the retirement of Karl Trusler, who had served as executive director since September 2022, after a notable tenure of seven years as the association’s edutech director.

“The appointment of Tsolo as executive director of the ASAQS comes at the right time in the association’s 116-year history,” says Trusler.

“Given the current political, social, and economic conditions, a new brand of leadership is essential to navigate challenges and develop innovative solutions.”

Tsolo’s qualifications, extensive work experience, strong sense of responsibility, light-hearted sense of humor, and youth position the ASAQS for a promising future.

ASAQS president Mosha Senyolo commented on the rigorous recruitment and selection process, which included a thorough assessment of the top three candidates based on their qualifications, work experience, leadership vision, and alignment with the ASAQS mission.

“The successful candidate was selected based on her qualifications, extensive knowledge, experience, and her forward-looking vision for the profession,” explains Senyolo.

“The appointment underscores ASAQS's commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of the construction sector and shaping a sustainable, future-ready built environment.”

Department of infrastructure role

In her prior role as chief quantity surveyor at the Department of Infrastructure Development, Tsolo managed operational capital project portfolios, ensured efficient cash flow management, and oversaw human resources development.

Her work also involved managing the performance of subordinates and implementing knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Having experience as both a client and service provider in the construction sector, Tsolo possesses a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s challenges and opportunities in both government and corporate contexts.

She is currently pursuing an MBA from Wits Business School, which will further enhance her business acumen, operational efficiency, and leadership capabilities, equipping her to address both internal organisational needs and external stakeholder demands effectively.

Additionally, her experience as a part-time lecturer positions her well to bridge the gap between higher education and industry, fostering an evolving and future-focused quantity surveying profession.

’Building on the foundation’

“I plan to build on the strong foundation laid by the Association and the work of my predecessors, ensuring we remain relevant in an ever-changing industry,” says Tsolo.

“My vision for ASAQS’s future is to establish it as a prominent voice and resource within the built environment, championing the value and skills that quantity surveyors bring to the field, while promoting a culture of innovation and ongoing professional growth.”

Tsolo believes that balancing innovation with respect for the profession's heritage is key to equipping members for a dynamic future while maintaining the core values that give ASAQS and the quantity surveying profession its esteemed reputation.