The Injongo Youth Centre: PG Bison bridging the digital divide for learners in the Mkhondo community

On 13 February 2025, PG Bison officially opened the Injongo Youth Centre in Mkhondo, Ethandakukhanya community. With the internet having paved the way for personalised learning and there being a need for access to the internet in most rural areas, PG Bison took it upon themselves to bridge this gap for high school students in the Mkhondo community by sponsoring the Injongo Youth Centre, a community-driven initiative designed to create a safe, inspiring, and resourceful learning environment with free access to Wi-Fi. Injongo, which means 'purpose' in isiZulu, is more than just a project – it’s a commitment to uplifting the next generation by giving them the tools to discover their purpose and create lasting change.

A vision for change

Sibusiso Dlamini, PG Bison’s executive: human capital and stakeholder relations said: “Access to information is one of the most powerful tools we have to change lives. Many children in this community don’t have a quiet place to study or access to the internet. That’s why Injongo is so important – it will offer the students a space where they can focus, learn, and grow. With our long-standing presence in Mkhondo, we understand the needs of the community and continue to find initiatives that help us alleviate the pressures the community is faced with.”

Creating a space for growth

Students at the Injongo Youth Centre will have access to a well-designed learning environment tailored to support their academic needs, featuring PG Bison’s product range.

Individual study spaces: Learners can choose from modern study pods or workstations, each equipped with desks, comfortable custom made ottomans, cushions, and chairs in a quiet setting. The space showcases PG Bison’s MelaWood, SupaTexture, and SupaGloss finishes, creating an inspiring atmosphere for focused learning.

Learners can choose from modern study pods or workstations, each equipped with desks, comfortable custom made ottomans, cushions, and chairs in a quiet setting. The space showcases PG Bison’s MelaWood, SupaTexture, and SupaGloss finishes, creating an inspiring atmosphere for focused learning. Collaborative learning areas: For group discussions and project work, students can utilise an enclosed boardroom-style study room, complete with a PG Bison SupaMatt and a whiteboard for brainstorming and teamwork.

For group discussions and project work, students can utilise an enclosed boardroom-style study room, complete with a PG Bison SupaMatt and a whiteboard for brainstorming and teamwork. Welcoming reception and amenities: The centre also features an inviting reception area, incorporating SupaMatt and Formica LifeSeal Worktop finishes, as well as fully refurbished restrooms designed separately for young women and men, finished in PG Bison MelaWood product range.

This thoughtfully designed space ensures that students have a comfortable, functional, and inspiring environment to support their educational journey.

The power of community

The initiative will not only impact the lives of Mkhondo’s children, but will have a positive ripple effect on the community. Mkhondo local municipality counsellor, Cllr. Simelane said: “We, as the community of Mkhondo, would like to thank PG Bison very much. This initiative is of great significance, in that it will give our youth an escape from harmful influences, channelling their focus towards their studies and future goals, serving as a space for a positive outlet for them.”

The Injongo Youth centre is a testament of PG Bison’s commitment to continuing to invest in initiatives that champion positive development and change in communities they operate in.



