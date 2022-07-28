Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PG BisonGEOTERRA ImageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Materials & Equipment Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    First board produced at PG Bison's new Mkhondo MDF Line

    Issued by PG Bison
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    PG Bison achieved a significant milestone with the production of the first board from its newly commissioned medium-density fibreboard (MDF) line at its Mkhondo manufacturing facility, almost a month ahead of schedule. Full commercial operation is set for 1 July 2024. This new line trebles PG Bison’s MDF capacity, and enables the company to meet the growing demand for MDF in Africa and select markets.
    First board produced at PG Bison's new Mkhondo MDF Line

    The R1.875bn, 274,000m3 MDF line has been a major project for the company and has taken three years to complete. It boasts the latest technology, a German ContiRoll® press, which offers the flexibility to produce not only MDF, but also low and high-density fibreboard.

    The location of the line at the Mkhondo manufacturing facility, which also houses a particleboard line, resin plant, paper treaters and upgrading presses, both enhances the global cost-competitiveness of the facility and positions it as a state-of-the-art hub for wood-based panel manufacturing in Africa.

    Gerhard Victor, CEO of PG Bison, expressed his pride in the achievement: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the project, within budget, and ahead of schedule. We look forward to soon providing our existing and prospective customers with a seamless, consistent supply of premium MDF. Our added capacity and capability to also produce a low and high-density fibreboard underscores our dedication to offer our customers unparalleled versatility and quality.”

    First board produced at PG Bison's new Mkhondo MDF Line

    The successful completion of a project of this scale requires close coordination and collaboration between various stakeholders. Victor notes: “The commissioning of the line demonstrates the collective efforts of our skilled in-house project team and our trusted suppliers, productive public-private partnerships, particularly with Eskom and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the backing of our shareholder, KAP Limited.”

    The new line resulted in the creation of 1,174 contractor jobs during the construction phase, and will create a further 150 permanent jobs in the Gert Sibande District Municipality. It will also promote the beneficiation of forestry-related products and foster downstream value addition throughout the local furniture value chain.

    Justin Berry, PG Bison’s marketing and strategy development executive, explained: “The versatile and premium products produced off this line will play a pivotal role in reducing imports in the wood-based panel and furniture industries by offering our customers the flexibility to tailor solutions to meet their specific design requirements.”

    Berry added: “PG Bison is aligned with the South African government's localisation objectives, as outlined in the Forestry Sector Masterplan and the Masterplan for the South African Furniture Industry. As a proudly South African company, we contribute to local employment opportunities and economic development through our investments and operations.”

    As PG Bison embarks on this growth phase, the company remains steadfast in its purpose to inspire and enable beautiful spaces. Its renowned brands, including BisonBord, SupaWood, MelaWood, SupaGloss, SupaMatt, and Formica LifeSeal Worktops, continue to offer premium quality and versatility for all wood-based decorative panel needs. Whether for local projects or exports, PG Bison is ready to meet the demands of its growing customer base.

    For media inquiries, please contact:

    Nombuso Mwelase: +27 82 458 2595

    For sales inquiries, please contact:

    Customer Service Centre: 0860 579 196
    Johannesburg: 011 897 5200
    Cape Town: 021 505 8900
    Durban: 087 350 0874
    Exports: 011 897 5200

    Visit: www.pgbison.co.za

    Read more: PG Bison, Gerhard Victor
    NextOptions
    PG Bison
    PG Bison is the leading producer of wood-based decorative panels in Africa, servicing the retail, construction, furniture/kitchen manufacturing, and residential development markets, primarily in southern Africa.

    Related

    PG Bison strengthens Mkhondo's firefighting capacity
    PG BisonPG Bison strengthens Mkhondo's firefighting capacity
    2 Jan 2024
    PG Bison rises to the challenge to address the MDF (SupaWood) shortage in Southern Africa
    PG BisonPG Bison rises to the challenge to address the MDF (SupaWood) shortage in Southern Africa
    27 Nov 2023
    PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative 2023 winner announced
    PG BisonPG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative 2023 winner announced
    18 Oct 2023
    PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative 2023 winner announced
    PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative 2023 winner announced
    16 Oct 2023
    PG Bison steams ahead on the promise to meet MDF (SupaWood) demand in Southern Africa and beyond
    PG BisonPG Bison steams ahead on the promise to meet MDF (SupaWood) demand in Southern Africa and beyond
    2 Oct 2023
    PG Bison launches trendy new range of colours at its Road Show
    PG BisonPG Bison launches trendy new range of colours at its Road Show
    16 Feb 2023
    PG Bison supports rising young talents in design and architecture
    KAP LimitedPG Bison supports rising young talents in design and architecture
    26 Sep 2022
    Image: Supplied
    Applications open for PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative
    28 Jul 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz