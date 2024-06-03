Stylish, sleek Maerua Mall celebrates Namibia’s climatic regions

Maerua Mall in Windhoek, Namibia is being reconfigured and refurbished for a complete transformation.

Source: Supplied.

The 61,500m² GLA existing centre’s reconfiguration has been designed by retail specialists MDS Architecture for owners Oryx. Construction is currently under way and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2024.

Aki Savva, partner at MDS Architecture, says the refurbishment will ensure that the multi-level centre is contemporary and inviting.

“Maerua Mall offers shopping opportunities as well as an office block and cinema. There have been a few ad-hoc additions over the years, and we wanted to give Maerua Mall a fresh identity that pulls all its aspects together,” he says.

Colour coding

The various sections of the mall have been categorised and colour coded according to the climatic regions of Namibia, including Caprivi, Central Highlands, Kalahari, Great Ridge and Namib.

The first phase, the Central Highlands, features a new upgraded entrance with grandeur and a new offering. There is a new open piazza area and additional restaurants, offering greater visibility for motorists and much more inviting scenes for pedestrians.

Source: Supplied.

Wooden slats are a strong feature. There is no vehicular access in this area to ensure that pedestrians feel safe and at ease. The designed timber slats are complemented by greenery and rocks, in keeping with the Central Highland theme and bringing a natural softness to the urban space.

To create visual interest in the contemporary design, materials are exposed, including i-beams, timber and concrete.

“This was a complex reconfiguration,” says Savva, “Existing rocks are being reused and will feature prominently. There are several changes in elevation and the planting is low maintenance and fits with the earthy colour palette and stone tiles. The vertical timber slats draw your eyes to the vertical lines, and serve to contrast the organic, rounded forms evident in the design."