SAIW implements strategic overhaul to boost efficiency and service delivery

The Southern African Institute of Welding (SAIW) has announced a comprehensive strategic overhaul aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery, with digital transformation and leadership restructuring at its core. In response to operational challenges including examination result delays, the Institute is implementing wide-ranging reforms to strengthen its position as South Africa's premier welding training institution.

The initiative comes at a crucial time when the country's industrial sector faces increasing demands for skilled technical professionals.

"South Africa's economy is increasingly dependent on a skilled workforce to drive industrial growth and infrastructure development," says SAIW president Joseph Zinyana.

"We are committed to providing world-class training and certification to ensure that local industries remain competitive and skilled professionals have access to quality career opportunities."

Leadership changes

The Institute has made several key leadership appointments as part of its restructuring efforts.

Confidence Lekoane has stepped in as acting executive director, while the search for a permanent executive director continues.

Additionally, Shelton Zichawo has been appointed as general manager to ensure business continuity.

Embracing AI integration

According to Zinyana, particular attention has been given to strengthening the institute's certification division.

"We have assembled a new team of highly experienced personnel who bring depth of knowledge and a sharper focus on accountability and deliverables," he explains.

Looking ahead to 2025, the SAIW is embarking on an ambitious digital transformation programme.

Plans include integrating of artificial intelligence (AI) for exam marking and learning material development, aligning with contemporary higher education standards.

Certification services will remain in-house to maintain quality control and service integrity.

Making training more affordable

Accessibility remains a key priority, with the institute working to make training and certification more affordable despite current economic pressures.

"We understand the importance of timely examination results, quality certification audits, and a seamless training experience for our candidates," Zinyana adds.

The strategic overhaul reinforces SAIW's commitment to maintaining South Africa's competitiveness in the global welding industry.