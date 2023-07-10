Marketing & Media Education
    Marketing & Media Education

    Calling unemployed youth: Digify Africa and Meta offer free digital marketing programme for 2025

    Digify Africa, in partnership with Meta and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), has now opened applications for Digify Pro Online 2025, running from 5 May to 2 June 2025, with the next cohort commencing on 18 June 2025.
    6 May 2025
    Digify Africa and Meta are offering a free digital marketing programme for 2025. Source: Supplied.
    Digify Africa and Meta are offering a free digital marketing programme for 2025. Source: Supplied.

    Practical skills

    Digify Pro Online is an innovative, self-paced digital marketing programme designed to empower unemployed South African youth (18–35) with practical digital skills and entrepreneurial tools to build sustainable careers in the digital economy. The programme takes participants through a structured three-level learning journey: Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced, each focused-on building digital expertise, entrepreneurship, and job readiness. Furthermore, this is a free of charge programme.

    “The three-level programme directly responds to youth unemployment and the urgent need for inclusive, accessible learning pathways,” says Menzi Mhlongo, senior project manager at Digify Pro.

    The Foundational Level introduces digital marketing basics, AI literacy, cybersecurity, Google Workspace, and career development tools. Upon completion, participants gain access to the Intermediate Level, a 10-week bootcamp that dives into strategic marketing, SEO, analytics, e-commerce, and campaign development.

    The Advanced Level features six weeks of specialised elective training, integrating AI into tracks such as Paid Advertising, Content Marketing, Data & Analytics, and a new Cybersecurity for Digital Marketers module.

    “Through our partnerships with Meta and MSDF, we’re proud to offer this life-changing opportunity at no cost to participants,” says Qhakaza Mohare, COO at Digify Africa.

    Active collaboration

    Crucial to the programme's success is an active collaboration with other civil society organisations with a common purpose. Among our strategic partnerships are digital innovation hubs and organisations such as Total Sport Alex Safe-Hub, in Alexandra, Gauteng, Rise Africa Care Foundation in Lydenburg Mpumalanga, Bokamoso Youth Centre in Alexandra, Gauteng, Vukani Solutions in QhwaQhwa and Botshabelo in Bloemfontein, Free State, who are committing to making their hubs and resources available for youth in their communities to access and complete the programme.

    Participants can apply via this link:Digify Pro Online 2025 Application Form. Those who miss the initial deadline can still complete the self-paced Foundation Level during the year and be eligible for the 2026 intake.

