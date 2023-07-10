Digify Africa offers free digital marketing programme to Kimberley youth

Digify Africa, in partnership with Stanlib, has announced that the Digital General Practitioner programme (Digify GPs) applications are open and are calling the youth in the Northern Cape to apply. Digify GPs is an initiative developed by Digify Africa and Stanlib, as part of its social investment, launched in 2022.

The programme aims to upskill youth in Northern Cape with in-demand skills they can use to access earning opportunities in digital marketing. Its objectives are to alleviate skills shortages by providing free quality education that supports meaningful youth participation in the digital economy.

This free digital marketing programme is aimed at unemployed youth aged 18-30 years, and covers critical digital marketing skills such as social media management, content marketing, paid advertising, digital entrepreneurship, and more.

“We are pleased to partner with Stanlib to deliver Digify GPs, an initiative created to address youth skills gaps in Kimberly. Our goal with Digify GPs is to impart sought-after skills that build young people's capacity to connect to opportunities in digital industries,” said Qhakaza Mohare, chief operating officer, Digify Africa.

Digify GPs combines theoretical and practical training to build competency in various areas of digital marketing. Expert trainers will deliver the training over eight weeks through in-person and online sessions. Participants will be tested through weekly assessments and get to work on live briefs to test their knowledge. At the end of their training, participants must write an exam to earn their digital marketing certificate of completion.

The programme includes a two-week focus on job readiness, where graduates receive further training to prepare them for the job market. This is followed by a six-week post-training support initiative where graduates will receive assistance securing internships and freelancing opportunities with potential employers, through Digify Africa’s Marketplace platform.

“Digital skills are a necessity for every young person looking for economic opportunities. We are invested in our continued partnership with Digify Africa to ensure we transfer real skills and uplift communities in an increasingly digital world. We know that participants will gain valuable skills that will enable them for future-fit employment and create entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Nomaxabiso Matjila, CSI lead specialist at Stanlib.

Applications for Digify GPs close on Wednesday, 12 July 2023. Unemployed youth residing in Kimberley between the ages of 18-30 are urged to apply here.

Digify GPs training will run from 7 August-20 October 2023.