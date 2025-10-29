South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Kena OutdoorThink Digital AcademyBizcommunity.comFibre CircleOxford University PressRichfieldMedia24North-West University (NWU)Regent Business SchoolSACAPEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Microsoft SA unveils Ikamva Digital to boost youth tech skills

    29 Oct 2025
    29 Oct 2025
    Ikamva Digital - a digital learning platform that offers flexible, mobile-friendly learning pathways in high-demand skills - has officially been launched by Microsoft South Africa, in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).
    Supplied image - back row (L-R): Sohail Dhoda, Head of Business, Growth and Strategy at Philanthrosoft; Tobias Muehler, Head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) unit at GIZ; Thomas Schaef, Country Director, GIZ South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini and Naria Santa Lucia, General Manager at Microsoft Elevate.<p>Front row (L-R): Suraya Adam, Commission Manager at GIZ; Alexandra Militz, Advisor at GIZ and Tiara Pathon, AI Skills Director, Elevate at Microsoft South Africa.
    Supplied image - back row (L-R): Sohail Dhoda, Head of Business, Growth and Strategy at Philanthrosoft; Tobias Muehler, Head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) unit at GIZ; Thomas Schaef, Country Director, GIZ South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini and Naria Santa Lucia, General Manager at Microsoft Elevate.

    Front row (L-R): Suraya Adam, Commission Manager at GIZ; Alexandra Militz, Advisor at GIZ and Tiara Pathon, AI Skills Director, Elevate at Microsoft South Africa.

    Developed under the Digital Skills for Jobs and Income II Project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Ikamva Digital is a direct response to the urgent need for industry-aligned, accessible digital skilling across South Africa’s 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

    The platform offers learning tracks in cybersecurity, data analytics, software development, cloud computing, and multimedia design.

    Public-private partnership

    The initiative is backed by a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Higher Education and Training, reinforcing government’s commitment to digital transformation in education. The platform complements rather than replaces existing curricula, offering learners a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving job market.

    “Ikamva Digital is more than a platform; it’s a bridge to South Africa’s digital future. By providing free access to AI fluency and demand-led career pathways, we are empowering TVET students, educators, and communities to thrive in an economy where technology and human potential intersect," said Tiara Pathon, AI skills director, Elevate at Microsoft South Africa.

    Demand-led pathways for the jobs of tomorrow

    The learning tracks embedded in Ikamva Digital are strategically designed to meet the evolving demands of the global and local job market, preparing learners for the fastest-growing careers in the digital economy.

    The platform’s five core learning tracks are built around demand-led pathways identified through GIZ’s March 2022 digital transformation readiness research with South African TVET colleges and aligned to the WEF’s top growth roles, and include:

    • Cybersecurity: Prepares learners for roles such as security analyst and IT Administrator, addressing the global surge in demand for digital safety and risk management professionals.

    • Data analytics: Equips learners with skills in data storytelling, business intelligence, and statistical analysis - critical roles like Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Specialist.

    • Software development: Offers practical coding and agile development training for aspiring developers, one of the fastest-growing global professions.

    • Cloud computing: Supports learners in pursuing careers in cloud architecture, DevOps, and administration, as businesses increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

    • Content development & multimedia design: Focuses on creative digital skills, including UX/UI design and e-learning content creation, preparing learners for roles in education, communication, and design.

    Through targeted learning tracks all of Microsoft’s skills initiatives are designed to not only address ICT and 4IR skills shortages in key economic sectors, but also enhance the employability of youth and graduates by equipping them with in-demand capabilities - especially in Microsoft technologies - critical to South Africa’s workforce development

    Built for accessibility and impact

    Ikamva Digital is an Azure powered solution by Philanthrosoft, enabling learners to download content for offline access, track progress, and earn free certification vouchers. The platform is available to current students, alumni, and educators across all 50 TVET colleges, with content curated from Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning.

    “We’ve built Ikamva Digital with accessibility at its core,” said Pathon. “Learners can download modules on mobile devices, complete them offline, and sync progress once reconnected - addressing real challenges like device and connectivity access in under-resourced communities.”

    Ikamva Digital is accessible to learners and educators nationwide. For more information, visit Ikamva Digital

    Read more: Microsoft SA, digital skills training, Microsoft South Africa, digital skills development, digital learning platform, digital skills training and development, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, in-demand skills, digital skills programme
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz