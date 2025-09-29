SA's most in-demand jobs by 2030 - are you ready?

As AI and other digital developments transform workplaces, the Bizmod Talent Report 2025 has revealed the emergence of new roles and criticial skills companies should be preparing to fill.

Supplied image

“While developers, architects, and project managers remain in high demand, our research shows that businesses are increasingly asking for skills that barely existed a few years ago,” says Jessica Tandy, executive director at Bizmod. “By 2030, South African organisations will be competing for AI ethicists, quantum developers, digital sustainability analysts, augmented workforce designers, and talent analytics specialists.”

Globally, these roles are already shaping how organisations address technology and compliance challenges. AI ethicists are emerging as guardians of responsible AI governance, helping businesses avoid reputational and regulatory risks. Quantum developers are driving breakthroughs in cryptography and logistics, while digital sustainability analysts are becoming vital to carbon reporting and ESG compliance.

Tandy also highlights the opportunities these emerging roles present for South Africans: “These roles aren’t just critical for businesses, but they also represent exciting career pathways for young professionals and graduates who want to future-proof their skills. The demand for talent in AI, cloud, ESG, and cybersecurity creates space for South Africans to lead in these globally relevant fields.”

She warns that South Africa faces a limited supply of these specialist skills. “The reality is that our market does not yet have a deep bench of professionals in these areas. Companies that delay will find themselves at a significant disadvantage when demand spikes.”

To close the gap, Tandy highlights three key strategies for leaders:

Invest in future-ready learning: Prioritise certifications, cross-skilling, and sector-specific bootcamps. Establish agile learning programmes that focus on high-demand areas like AI/ML, cybersecurity, product design, and data governance.



Adopt flexible talent models: Leverage on-demand solutions such as Talent-as-a-Service (TaaS) to fill immediate gaps.



Leverage on-demand solutions such as Talent-as-a-Service (TaaS) to fill immediate gaps. Build talent ecosystems: Partner with tertiary institutions and digital learning providers to develop pipelines of emerging talent.

The full Bizmod Talent Report 2025 explores the current consulting and IT talent landscape in South Africa, the most in-demand roles, and strategies to attract and retain top talent in a fast-changing environment.