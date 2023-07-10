Take control of your future with our step-by-step digital marketing training

Here's a digital marketing bootcamp, where you empower yourself with the practical skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving digital world.

Introducing our five-day entrepreneurial digital marketing course

If you dream of living a life on your terms, more time, more money, more energy. If you are passionate about the digital world and wish to pursue a career in online marketing, the five-day digital marketing bootcamp is a comprehensive and intensive course designed specifically for you. The course is a hands-on, practical approach with no fluff, no nonsense or need to learn code or programming or learn abstract concepts. It covers all aspects of a digital marketing business and begins the basics and foundations of digital marketing and goes into the nitty gritty, web design, ecommerce, hosting, emails, social media strategy, content creation, email marketing, paid ads, growth strategies, and marketing yourself.

Benefits and features

This is an entrepreneurial course with the main objective to equip you to work for yourself and from anywhere and anytime. While you can use these concepts to promote yourself in the workplace, it’s created with the sole purpose of work independence. Some of the benefits include working on your terms, no bosses or office politics or drama, and no need to be chained to your desk nine to five. The ability to get paid as often as you want and how much you want instead of waiting until month end. Work from anywhere in the world, and you don’t have to sit in traffic for hours. Low startup costs, all you need is a reliable computer or smartphone and an internet connection. This course will pay for itself as soon as you start implementing these strategies.

What are some possible career directions after doing this course?

There are many career directions you can take after completing this course, including creative roles like web design and graphic design. With the skills and knowledge you’ll gain, you can create visually appealing websites, marketing materials, and advertisements to help businesses thrive online. Additionally, many of these roles offer flexibility, allowing you to work remotely or as a freelancer. The opportunities are endless, and with hard work and dedication, you can achieve great success in the digital marketing industry.

Web designer: With the web design skills learned in this course, you can create visually appealing and functional websites for clients.



Social media manager: Help businesses create and manage their social media profiles, creating engaging content and running paid social media campaigns.



Digital marketer: Working as a self-employed consultant or contractor to provide digital marketing services to clients. All round digital marketing services.



Graphic designer: As a graphic designer, you can use your skills to create visual designs for brochures, websites, social media, and more.

Why this course?

This digital marketing bootcamp is designed to give you a head start in the online industry, it shows you everything you need to start earning a decent living in digital marketing in no time. With over 60% of the population online and a high demand for digital marketing skills, a hands-on approach to learning, a comprehensive curriculum, important business skills, and a certification upon completion, you’ll be well on your way to success.

You will always have a career to fall back on.

The course is suitable for school leavers or students who want to start now, those who want to gain practical experience, stay-at-home parents looking to supplement their income from home, business owners, marketers, graphic designers, tax practices, retirees, and those in need of a job.

Upon completion of the course, you will be able to start your own business, apply the concepts to your existing business, or even get a job in digital marketing, web design, social media management, or graphic design. However, it’s important to note that the course is not a get-rich-quick scheme and will require hard work and dedication to master the concepts.

How it works

This is a hybrid programme, you will also have unlimited Zoom support calls (15 minute sessions). Dedicated WhatsApp and Facebook groups. You will receive all the recordings, training materials, and templates.

Five days in the class: Intense and comprehensive. 8am to 5pm. Plenty of breaks.



21 days online lessons: 60- to 90-minute lessons a day. On Zoom. All lessons are recorded.



Two hours accountability: Two hours of group coaching and accountability per month for 12 months. To ensure you follow through the programme.

Who's it for?

School leaving kids: Matriculants, school leavers, or students who want to skip the three-year qualification and start now and gain practical experience. Also, those who could not get space at a tertiary institute.



Students: Those students currently enrolled at an institution who want to supplement their formal studies with practical experience. And start earning now instead of waiting until graduation.



Parents: Stay-at-home parents who want to earn supplemental income from home. Even moms on maternity leave who want to explore a new career path and keep earning an income while at home.



Entrepreneurs: Business owners who want to learn more about digital marketing and apply the concepts to their own business.



Marketers: Sales and marketing professionals who want to upgrade their skills and knowledge and remain relevant in the workplace.



Graphic designers: Graphic designers and printshops who want to expand their services and offer digital marketing services to clients.



Differently abled persons: Those who are differently abled excel in the digital arts. They have a natural ability and creativity to make an impact in the industry.



Tax professionals: Tax practitioners who want to explore new career opportunities and offer digital marketing services to their current clients. You can train your team.



Retired persons: Retirees or retrenched and those in need of a job who want to explore a new career path in digital marketing.



Teachers and coaches: As a coach, mentor or lecturer you can expand your reach by equipping yourself with modern marketing skills. These are life skills and will only make you street smart.



College dropouts: Maybe you couldn’t complete your studies due to various factors, but here is an opportunity to break into the digital industry.



The black sheep: Like Steve Jobs, the round peg in a square hole, the misfits, the outcasts and the underdogs too! The right-brained, the ones who aren’t academic. Here is a platform you can excel and shine on.

Bring along an entrepreneurial spirit and being computer literate is a prerequisite.

Johannesburg

Date: 17 to 21 July

Time: 8am to 5pm

Venue: Balalaika Sandton, Sandton

Cost: R4,999

Durban

Date: 31 July to 4 August

Time: 8am to 5pm

Venue: Riverside Hotel, Durban

Cost: R4.999

If you can’t make the face-to-face sessions, you can enrol for the online lessons only.

Contact: Sunil Sewpersadh

Company name: Yashtech Consulting

Telephone number: 0817146525

Email address: info@yashtech.co.za

What do past delegates think of Sunil's training?

Dis-Chem Ride4 Sight 20 February 2022. Great on line entry thanks directly to the tutoring by Sunil. We have applied all his lessons and we are reaping the benefits. Cycling to restore the gift of sight. Thank you Sunil from Sandy and Claudette. #Dis-Chem #Ride4Sight #retinasa

Well, what can I say… Sunil did training on social media marketing for the GEAP team (Global Export Accelerator Programme), focusing on social media marketing for international trade. The team thoroughly enjoyed his content in every way and learnt so much. They did practical, and were confident in making their own video clips during the session. They went away with a strategic social media plan that was built during the session. What more could you want really. Our grateful thanks Sunil. Shan Cade – Shan Cade Consulting.

Sunil is amazing!!! he was able to help our very non digital team understand the basics of marketing and we had such fun learning. A truly inspirational human being. Thank you Sunil keep on being the amazing person you are. Jeanine Topping – JT&A Seta Consultants

Sunil knows e-marketing. He is empathetic, engaging, and super conscious of the value of proper marketing of a brand. His legacy is customer growth. Try him out. Dr Surendra Thakur DUT professor

Sunil, provided great guidance to me in regard to how to use social media. He opened up a world of skill and opportunity. This was before the Covid pandemic. I was usefully positioned to make the broader jump into using technology for work and to effectively deliver online education for the South African context. Sunil’s skills and behaviours are impressive and he built strong and supportive relations that greatly developed my confidence to work in this field. Dr Christopher John – AFDA dean

Thank you so much for your most interesting and informative workshop on LinkedIn that you hosted for our clients. It is very clear that you know your subject and we all left with a wealth of practical tips and knowledge to implement straight into our businesses. Darryn Le Grange, award winning ActionCOACH

Fantastic course. I have so, so enjoyed everything about the course especially how you have put the course together and made it easy for us to attend, learn and also connect with other attendees which I have really enjoyed too. I am even thinking of doing the course again. Kim Knight, executive coach

Wow, wow, wow and wow again! I can't thank Mr Sew enough for the service he provides so exceptionally well. A man so confident in what he does, that he's willing to share his years of experience with you. His product offerings are most certainly worth every penny; as he'll never leave you high and dry. I'd recommend him time and time again! Keep up the great work my good Sir! Sandiso Makhunga, HR Matters

As the director of a local NPO I have realised for a while that we have been sorely lacking in the social media space. When the opportunity came during Covid-19 to do some online learning through Sunil's course with a colleague, we took it. Sunil's training is practical, and hands-on. He is always willing to go the extra mile and help you with a specific query, even after the course completion. His free social breakfasts have provided another platform of engagement as one navigates this field. Highly recommend anyone to try it out. Julie Todd, Child Welfare PMB

I used the services of Sunil Sew to help familiarise me with Linkedin and Instagram. He was able to demystify many elements and he gave me so many valuable tips that I have been able to implement easily. He is very approachable, knowledgeable and I recommend him to anyone who would like to learn more about maximising social media. Cindy Norcott, CEO, Pro Talent and Pro Appointments

Sunil provides easy to follow, step-by-step guidelines on how to set up and leverage your social media presence. The Social Media Manager course takes you through each aspect using a variety of learning materials, making it easy to learn and apply the new information. Sunil's course is exceptional good value for money. Highly recommended. Alison Coates, emotional intelligence consultant, Revo Consultant

Sunil has helped and inspired me so much. His knowledge of his industry is phenomenal. He has designed my website and helped me with a lot of my social media knowledge. He always shares information generously and he is also always available if you have a question. Tessa Spanneberg, Mindventure Australia

As a small business owner, I stubbornly choose not to outsource my social media. I attended Sunil's course on social media. The course itself was very well organised, affordable, and gave me some excellent insights into running my own social media. Sunil's course and after-course assistance makes it easier to structure and plan my company's social media content. Tanya Hanekom, audiologist, Sandton Hearing and Balance

Sunil is very kind, patient and professional. I worked with him for more than two years and learned a lot about my website and working with Wordpress. Now it’s time for Digital Marketing. In a really easy way he helps you step-by-step to understand digital marketing and everything around it. He will guide you, and always takes time to help you if you get stuck or need his help. Nathalie van der Erve, Faithlifestyle Holland

Sunil worked with me to help bring me into the world of Facebook and Instagram advertising. He was able to make something that I found very daunting, easy to digest by breaking it down in bite-size steps. But it's not just learning the nuts and bolts with Sunil. He really wants to help you and see you succeed! Even after you have completed your course with him, he keeps in touch and is always available to assist and share information (you'll never be alone to figure social media out again, as his knowledge and experience in the digital world is vast). I would recommend working with Sunil to anyone. Jenna Hill, social media manager

I cannot sing Sunil's praises enough! His course has turned on many lights for me and converted a social media wimp into an upskilled dame. His gift is that he is a genuine teacher who knows how to share his expertise in a way that makes it all seem doable, always on call to help smooth the way whatever your problem is. A thousand thank yous. Elana Bregin, published author

I am currently a student and am now learning so many new things about social media. For me it was always just about just posting my pics and going on and liking, but by now learning how to correctly use it to drive business to increase sales, is amazing. I am really enjoying the programme and creating my buyer persona. I would certainly recommend this programme to all SMMEs, especially during this time where most businesses need to adapt and transition to the digital era of 4IR. Saloshnee Govender, INSETA

Thanks for a very informative and useful course, presented in a technophobe-friendly manner. I appreciated your accessibility - your easy presentation style, your willingness to assist outside the normal class time, and the time you take to answer questions. I have been recommending your course to others who have been hesitant about social media. Debra Primo, UKZN Press - Publisher

About the trainer:

Sunil has been training brands, businesses, and individuals since 2002, some of which include The Gautrain, Clearance Warehouse, WeBuyFurniture, Sports Nation, RMI, MasterBuilders, Builders Warehouse, Silica, Hatfield Christian School, ActionCOACH, Wheelchair BasketBall SA and Aspen Pharmaceuticals. Sunil Sewpersadh is an astute digital marketing specialist. He is a sought-after digital virtuoso with more than 21 years’ experience in design, development, mobile, UX, online advertising, social media, search, online reputation management and training. He has coached and guided global companies in all industries in creating digital strategies designed to cut through the clutter so brands are able to meaningfully connect with their target audiences. Sunil has his finger on the pulse of latest digital trends and has collaborated with top companies. Sunil is a people’s person whose ultimate goal is to inspire, empower and educate businesses. “When you understand the digital environment, you will reduce costs, save time and maximise your online spend, conversions and reach.”



