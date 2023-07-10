Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwarePert IndustrialsThe Innovator TrustBidvest MobilityOctotelAfriGISPerfect WordTQ GroupBET SoftwareEverlyticBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Telkom rejects bid by former CEO, shares slide

10 Jul 2023
Telkom said on Friday, 7 July, it had rejected an offer led by its former CEO to buy a majority stake in South Africa's third biggest telecoms company, sending its shares down 7%.
Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa on 2 March 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa on 2 March 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Last month Telkom confirmed it had received an unsolicited offer led by former CEO Sipho Maseko and the South African Government Employees Pension Fund to buy a substantial stake in the partly government-owned telecoms firm.

Telkom's current CEO Serame Taukobong said at the time that the company did not need "a knight in shining armour" in an indication that he did not see the offer as an appealing one.

"The Indicative Proposal is not in the best interest of shareholders," Telkom said in Friday's statement.

The company said it will not continue talks with the consortium led by the former CEO as it believes its current strategy would yield better value for shareholders.

As well as the recent bid, Telkom has been a potential target for Africa's biggest telecom player MTN while smaller rival Rain also considered it for a merger.

Once a favourite among investors, Telkom has lost more than half of its stock market value as it tried to sell its towers and masts, and fibre businesses in a bid to shore up profits and cut costs over the last two years.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Telkom, Serame Taukobong, Sipho Maseko



Related

Seasoned IT professtional Simo Mkhize takes up CCO role at Telkom
Seasoned IT professtional Simo Mkhize takes up CCO role at Telkom23 Jun 2023
Telkom's full-year profit plunges 76.6%
Telkom's full-year profit plunges 76.6%13 Jun 2023
VS Gaming Weekly Season 2 is bringing esports to the forefront for South African audiences
LevergyVS Gaming Weekly Season 2 is bringing esports to the forefront for South African audiences5 Jun 2023
Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles
Broad MediaHuge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles23 May 2023
DStv Media Sales announces Shaka iLembe sponsors
DStv Media SalesDStv Media Sales announces Shaka iLembe sponsors25 Apr 2023
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out5 Apr 2023
Telkom Business's Yep! portal designed to help SMMEs make the big digital leap
TelkomTelkom Business's Yep! portal designed to help SMMEs make the big digital leap20 Mar 2023
Telkom announces price increases amid high inflation rate
Telkom announces price increases amid high inflation rate2 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz